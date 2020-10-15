Speaking out: There should be no question about freedoms

Who qualifies as a journalist?
Back in the day, it was a question with an easy answer.
A journalist was someone who worked for a newspaper or a TV or a radio station.
Today, electronic communications from websites to blogs to podcasts have muddied the waters. Anyone can be a reporter, but not all of them can be called journalists.
Would you count someone who blogs on current events expressing a liberal point of view? Or conservative?
Would you count someone who makes online posts for the Proud Boys?
Someone who writes social media posts in support of the Sierra Club or the American Enterprise Institute?
Someone who writes print and online articles advocating for issues important to the KKK or NRA or Planned Parenthood or ACLU?
This question came to the fore in North Dakota a couple of years back when protests raged over the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Who should be given credentials to cover the clashes between law enforcement and protesters, considering that those credentials by and large include First Amendment protections from arrest while reporting from the middle of conflict?
Should oil industry shills be allowed special consideration to be able to roam protest sites while clashes rage?
How about those writing for online magazines whose sole purpose is to convince that oil and water don't mix?
Nationally, the question last week bubbled to the top in California, where legislators had recently passed a law adding new protections to journalists covering demonstrations from physical or verbal obstruction by law enforcement officers.
As protests emanating from the Black Lives Matter movement have continued across the country, lawmakers in California and elsewhere have seen dozens of examples of reporters who are detained, arrested or physically constrained from doing their jobs.
A CNN correspondent reporting on the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was famously arrested while on live TV. There was no question he qualified for the First Amendment’s right to a free press, and he was later released -- after his rights had been violated.
One of the most recent instances involved a public radio reporter in the Los Angeles area who was covering a protest outside a hospital where two deputies were being treated for gunshot wounds.
Los Angeles County deputies slammed the journalist to the ground, alleging that she had interfered with an arrest, even though video footage shows her repeatedly stating her name and affiliation while wearing media credentials.
The case against her eventually was dropped, but by then her First Amendment-protected rights had been tossed aside.
That's why California legislators decided a state law was necessary to supplement the First Amendment.
Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed, but he vetoed the bill anyway, because he's worried that it also would potentially protect "white nationalists, extreme anarchists, or other fringe groups with an online presence."
While traditional media may disagree with Newsom's conclusion, the definition of a "journalist" continues to perplex.
Literally, a journalist is someone who writes or reports for a newspaper, magazine or other media.
Philosophically, though, the practice of journalism requires some degree of fair-minded, multisourced, multisided reporting.
Difference of opinion over who qualifies to be counted as a practitioner of journalism does not diminish the fact that the U.S. Constitution guarantees them the right to practice their craft without government interference.
In a land of liberty and justice for all, we shouldn’t need to pass state laws when our federal Constitution guarantees a free press, free speech, freedom of religion and more.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
