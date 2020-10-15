Speaking out: There should be no question about freedoms

How about those writing for online magazines whose sole purpose is to convince that oil and water don't mix?

Nationally, the question last week bubbled to the top in California, where legislators had recently passed a law adding new protections to journalists covering demonstrations from physical or verbal obstruction by law enforcement officers.

As protests emanating from the Black Lives Matter movement have continued across the country, lawmakers in California and elsewhere have seen dozens of examples of reporters who are detained, arrested or physically constrained from doing their jobs.

A CNN correspondent reporting on the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was famously arrested while on live TV. There was no question he qualified for the First Amendment’s right to a free press, and he was later released -- after his rights had been violated.

One of the most recent instances involved a public radio reporter in the Los Angeles area who was covering a protest outside a hospital where two deputies were being treated for gunshot wounds.