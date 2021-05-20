Speaking out: There’s peril in placing all bets on black

In North Dakota, coal gets the credit for creating the long-enjoyed security of knowing that the lights will come on whenever we flip the switch.
It has become so reliable that we don’t even think about it any more. We just take for granted that the furnace will keep us warm through the hostile winter months, that the refrigerator will preserve our leftovers until tomorrow, and that all our electronic devices will keep us connected to our friends and family around the world.
Coal is our present, and it definitely is our past.
Is it our future?
On this question, the jury is hung.
Nationally, and to a smaller extent in North Dakota, coal is the typewriter in a digital world. It is inexpensive, abundant and reliable.
It is also dirty. So dirty, some say, that it is killing our planet.
Still, experts and pontificators of all stripes disagree on its future. Trailblazer? Or dinosaur?
There’s little disagreement among North Dakota legislators. Based on their actions during the recent session, they have decided coal is the past, the present AND the future in our state.
Even as much of the country continues hedging its energy bets by de-emphasizing coal and emphasizing cleaner energy production, the Legislature gambled nearly $500 million on the hope that coal will win the race to the future of electricity, or at least that it will place or show.
The legislative wager of almost a half billion taxpayer dollars comes in the form of grants, loans, tax breaks, studies and research, all approved by legislators for the benefit of the state’s coal industry.
It's easy to understand why they would place such a high-stakes bet. A study by the North Dakota State University Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics reveals more than 3,600 people work at the state’s coal mines, coal-fired power plants and electricity firms. Many of those jobs are among the highest-paying jobs in the state. Additionally, some 9,500 people work in jobs that are indirectly related to the coal industry, the study says.
Not that many years ago, coal was clearly king, providing more than 90% of the electrical generation in the state. By 2019 its share had dropped to 63% of the total. Much of that decline came in the last 10 years, and wind became an increasingly noticeable part of electrical production. Wind now accounts for about a quarter of North Dakota’s electricity, up from just 2% a decade or so ago.
All of this begs a question:
Should North Dakota, where officials promote an “all of the above” energy policy, place its entire wager on black?
In a world of new technology and increasing energy options, the answer is not to put all of our eggs in coal’s basket. Many, including utility companies, scientists and concerned citizens, would argue for the wisdom of at least having an open and honest discussion about where the future of electricity generation lies.
The sticky wicket for the “all in on coal” approach that this Legislature took is that the bet hinges on a promising but unproven technology called carbon capture. It’s like putting all your money on the football team that used the first pick of the draft on the top quarterback, knowing that he has yet to take a snap.
Carbon capture involves scrubbing the carbon dioxide out of the emissions at coal-fired plants and injecting it deep into the earth, there to spend eternity locked up where it can’t affect the climate. It’s a great idea, even while carrying an enormous price tag, but it still hasn’t been tried on a commercial scale.
Still, there is considerable optimism for it. Last week Gov. Doug Burgum announced that because of carbon capture, he believes the state can become carbon neutral by 2030 while keeping fossil fuels and all the jobs it supports as the core of its energy policy.
But no one knows for sure whether it’s going to work. Nor does anyone know what will happen after years and decades of pumping more and more pollutants into the core of Mother Earth.
Saving jobs while also doing our part to protect the planet from the real and dangerously scary effects of climate change is a defensible approach, perhaps even a laudable goal.
However, recognizing that change is the only constant makes clear that it would be smart, necessary and important to prepare for an energy future that, like everything else, is likely to be different from what it’s been in the past.
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.