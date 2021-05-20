Speaking out: There’s peril in placing all bets on black

The sticky wicket for the “all in on coal” approach that this Legislature took is that the bet hinges on a promising but unproven technology called carbon capture. It’s like putting all your money on the football team that used the first pick of the draft on the top quarterback, knowing that he has yet to take a snap.

Carbon capture involves scrubbing the carbon dioxide out of the emissions at coal-fired plants and injecting it deep into the earth, there to spend eternity locked up where it can’t affect the climate. It’s a great idea, even while carrying an enormous price tag, but it still hasn’t been tried on a commercial scale.

Still, there is considerable optimism for it. Last week Gov. Doug Burgum announced that because of carbon capture, he believes the state can become carbon neutral by 2030 while keeping fossil fuels and all the jobs it supports as the core of its energy policy.

But no one knows for sure whether it’s going to work. Nor does anyone know what will happen after years and decades of pumping more and more pollutants into the core of Mother Earth.

Saving jobs while also doing our part to protect the planet from the real and dangerously scary effects of climate change is a defensible approach, perhaps even a laudable goal.

However, recognizing that change is the only constant makes clear that it would be smart, necessary and important to prepare for an energy future that, like everything else, is likely to be different from what it’s been in the past.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

