Good morning, Bismarck-Mandan. It’s Giving Hearts Day! Unfamiliar? Well, pour another cup of coffee and read on. Giving Hearts Day is a 24-hour day of giving to now more than 500 participating nonprofit organizations across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Since it began in 2008 (fun fact: I was a participant then, too), it has raised $138 million. That is an incredible amount of resources poured into groups that benefit each and every community across our state.

Giving Hearts Day is organized by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact and the Alex Stern Family Foundation, which are all based in the Fargo area, so it makes sense that Giving Hearts Day is much more well-recognized and participated in on the eastern side of the state. But sometimes that’s led to misunderstandings about who can participate in Giving Hearts Day and who benefits from the donations. The reality is anyone anywhere can donate through Giving Hearts Day as long as they have internet access, a credit card, and are willing to give at least $10. And as stated above, this year there are more than 500 nonprofits to which you can donate. It’s not just one organization’s fundraiser, it’s not only for residents of Fargo, and it isn’t just a fun idea.

In fact, for some organizations, Giving Hearts Day is the biggest fundraiser of the year. This could be based on an organization’s ability to collect online giving. It could be because the awareness brought through such a large-scale partnership is more than a group could afford on its own. It could be because an organization is entirely run by a volunteer board of directors that can’t invest as much time as organizations with full-time staff members. Whatever the reason, Giving Hearts Day helps.

But is also helps the bigger nonprofits. Last year the UND Foundation raised $1.3 million – on just that one day.

I’ve written many times about working for a nonprofit so it’s no secret I love the mission and value of this industry. But it’s a tricky industry. We operate entirely on money donated by others. Generally speaking, we don’t sell anything or charge for service, and a great many of us do not receive any kind of government funding. The donated funds mostly come from individuals, but there are also corporate donations, private foundation grants, or in-kind goods and services. It’s sort of akin to the restaurant trend to stop charging set prices for food, allowing guests to pay whatever they felt the meal and service were worth. I write “trend” with a grain of salt as these aren’t really taking off – probably for the same reasons nonprofits struggle. People find the product/purpose good, but don’t always want to pay for it unless they have to. I mean, if you went out to eat and had a great burger that normally costs $12 but you could pay just $5, which would you choose? It’s very hard to manage finances without being able to consistently project revenue streams. But I digress.

I’ve heard that the idea for donation-based operations came about centuries ago by the Puritans’ need to do something “good” with their wealth, but I don’t know how true that is. What I do know is that many many nonprofit organizations fill a societal need not addressed – or adequately addressed – by the for-profit sector or the government. Think mental health, access to food and shelter, developmental needs, economic assistance for those in crisis, youth services (you know, like creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses). The list goes on.

Yet, for all its challenges, it’s important to have this alternate business model because most of these services don’t fit a for-profit model and depending on your politics, the government shouldn’t be expected to oversee or run such an array of services.

As the industry gets more inventive and efficient and effective, it stands to reason that there’s a really powerful place for Giving Hearts Day. It’s a day to not only solicit funds but to remind the world around us that we exist. That we can’t be the kind of community/state/region – or even country – we often proclaim we want to be without the kinds of services nonprofits provide. We also can’t be all those great things without servant-hearted citizens who care about others in tangible ways. Who actually sacrifice something of their own to ensure someone else gets an important need met. Furthermore, that sacrifice must be a choice and it must be received with gratitude in order for it to make the largest impact possible.

So I hope your coffee was good, I hope this article not only informed you but tugged on your heart, and I hope you visit www.givingheartsday.org today to make your donation. You can even make more than one.