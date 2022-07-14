Speaking out: The value of appreciating change

Change: Life’s only certainty. Our culture seems to be both obsessed with change and unsettled with it at the same time. I wish I could say that as a clinical psychologist I’ve found a way to evade this phenomenon, but the human in me fully and deeply shares in this experience. My husband and I have had four kids in the last five years, and as much as I adore all of them and the family we’ve built, I find myself longing for an idyllic future day when they’re all in school and I feel a sense of order, routine and independence again. As often as this thought has appeared in the last couple of years, I was recently surprised to notice a strong sense of sadness and mild anxiety as I pressed the “submit” button to register our oldest for kindergarten next year. I instantly started scrolling through photos of her as a newborn, eating her first food, crawling, walking and talking. I longed to hear her little voice say “mama” for the first time and could feel that little voice inside me shouting, “Stop! Don’t change! I’m not ready for this.”

So, which is it? Hurry up and change, or stop, don’t change? What do I really want? I want to feel happy and at peace with life, as most people do. My longing for change and resistance to it both highlight the classic human tendency to want to achieve happiness and peace by fixing, doing or controlling something. We Americans spend billions of dollars a year on programs, products and materials to modify anything and everything about our lives – physical appearance, mood, health, our homes, cars, and any number of other random objects. Choices and changes give us that sense of agency over the direction things are heading in. That sounds quite nice until we spend excessive amounts of money on things that don’t produce the changes we had hoped or hit aspects of life that can’t be changed no matter how hard we try – like turning 5, or 35 or 65. My little girl will grow day after day whether I’m ready or not. Wrinkles will deepen year after year whether I like them or not. Truthfully, none of us is guaranteed another wrinkle or year of life. Our families, communities and world will shift and change with each decade in ways we can’t yet begin to imagine.

It’s all quite unsettling and thoroughly exciting at the same time, and perhaps that’s OK. Why shouldn’t it be? Imagine how beautiful life could be if we all practiced noticing, accepting and appreciating change and our feelings about it. Think about how much peace we could create in this world by reminding each other that it’s OK to be where we are and to feel what we’re feeling without acting on the urge to get rid of unpleasant experiences as quickly as possible. What a powerful experience it was for me to soak up the love and joy of my daughter’s early years as I reminisced through photos. Equally as powerful was the half hour I spent embracing and accepting the worry, sadness and fear I felt about her entering a new phase of her life that necessitates less room for me and more room for friends, teachers, and new life experiences. By allowing space to be with all of it, I felt alive. I felt a deep joy for the privilege of experiencing life exactly as it was unfolding. May we all give ourselves and each other more frequent permission to soak up what life has to offer.