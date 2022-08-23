Speaking out: The value of a good book club

I’ve been involved with a book club for more than five years where we meet every other month to discuss the chosen reading. Whoever hosts that turn chooses the book, feeds us, and makes sure there is plenty of wine to go around. Some months (like when I host), it’s very simple and casual, and other months members turn it up a notch with homemade soups and breads and jams, and all the delicious things.

When I was younger, book clubs sounded a little boring, a little tedious and maybe even a little pretentious. I didn’t want to read books others chose for me, and I wondered if the conversation around said books would be daunting. I still remembered 10th grade English class where talking about the symbolism in The Great Gatsby drove me nuts.

But then I was invited into a book club at a time where I really needed to get out of the house, and I really needed friendships with other adult women. For as active as working full time and parenting young children could be, its isolation caught me off-guard. Everything in my life felt like a task or an obligation. There weren’t enough things that filled my bucket back up.

I already knew some of the women in the club, hence the invite, but none of them all that well. Since I first went, we’ve been through moves, births, deaths, job changes, divorce, marriage, you name it. I know them so much more deeply and interestingly than I would have otherwise been able to.

There’s the member who loves to elaborately host, the member who hates every book, the member who always finishes the book first and offers to loan her copy to others, the member who rarely reads the book but joins in anyway. In fact, it’s that last point that emphasizes the value of this club. When someone comes to the gathering who hasn’t read the book, we’re all so overjoyed they came anyway. Because, ultimately, for us anyway, it’s not about the book. It’s about the bond of friendship that forms itself through our conversations, through inviting each other into our homes, through revealing our thoughts on issues both heavy and ridiculously light.

As I write this, I am about to go make the salad I’m bringing to our annual “meeting on the boat” where we potluck and cruise the river. I’m so blessed for these women and for this time out of my regular routine. It’s refreshing, it’s relaxing, it’s stimulating and it’s silly. And I love it. Thank you, ladies, for filling my bucket.