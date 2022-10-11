Speaking out: The supportive and destructive relationship between truth and love

In a recent sermon I heard it was stated that love and truth need to be equal partners for either to do as intended. Love and truth are meant to give support yet love without truth can easily enable; and truth without love can be painful. Without the other, they become destructive.

Since I heard those words only a few days ago, I’ve been struck by how many times they have rung true. There are teeth to this idea.

For example, after I read a story about a couple who lost their home in Hurricane Ian, I (for some dumb reason) read the article’s comments. What stood out to me were those critical of the couple for being emotional about their loss because this couple was not previously disadvantaged. Because they probably had savings and insurance and a network of support, there was a vocal line of truth-tellers that seemed to think this couple shouldn’t be allowed to be upset that their home was destroyed. This is truth without love. Yes, there are Florida residents who won’t have devastating financial hurdles in rebuilding or moving. Yes, most people who live in Florida know that hurricanes are always a possibility. Does that mean these people deserve to have their home (even if it’s their second home) ripped apart? Does that mean they are not allowed to grieve their loss?

Think about it this way: we all know we are going to die someday, as will our loved ones. Some of us have the financial means to provide end-of-life care and a funeral. Does that mean we shouldn’t be allowed to grieve when it happens?

On the other end of the spectrum, there is love without truth. Examples from the political world pop up regularly as Election Day approaches. I am struck by citizens who love their candidate or their issue without recognition of flaws, going so far as to even lie about flaws.

We’ve seen this in women’s gymnastics and very recently within women’s soccer. Love of the sport and the system surrounding it led many to cover up the truth about athletes being abused.

The slippery slope here is when avoiding or ignoring the truth, not only do we delude, we become delusional ourselves.

It’s not always easy to love that which we oppose. Neither is it easy to state the truth when it is heartbreaking. This is probably why so many relationships devolve over time – they are out of balance between truth and love. And when we lose our balance, we fall.

There is no easy fix here and it’s possible that some of us aren’t capable of course correction. We’re in too deep to recover.

Yet there is hope because that’s not all of us. Some of us can chose to examine where we’re short on love or truth and meaningfully pursue them. The real question to ask ourselves in the mirror is, which one are we?