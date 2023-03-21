Last week, the North Dakota Supreme Court issued an eagerly-anticipated opinion on abortion law in North Dakota. The court determined the North Dakota Constitution guarantees citizens “the right to enjoy and defend life and the right to pursue and obtain safety, which necessarily includes a pregnant woman has a fundamental right to obtain an abortion to preserve her life or her health.”

Wrigley v. Romanick sought supervision from the court after the Burleigh County District Court granted a preliminary injunction which halted enforcement of the state’s abortion ban. That statute, known as North Dakota’s “trigger law,” makes it a felony for a person to perform an abortion in our state.

For some background, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its Dobbs opinion last summer which kicked abortion regulation authority to the individual states. Prior to the Dobbs opinion, North Dakota’s ban on abortion was unconstitutional under federal precedent. Hence the “trigger” that occurred when that federal precedent was overturned.

A major problem with North Dakota’s law is that it creates a blanket felony criminalization of abortion. The statute does provide three affirmative defenses to the crime: when abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the mother, when pregnancy results from rape or incest, and when the defendant was acting at the direction of a physician. However, it is important to understand that affirmative defenses place the burden on the defendant, so they are not “get out of jail free cards.”

Here’s an example of how this plays out in the criminal justice arena: a doctor performs an abortion on a woman experiencing an ectopic pregnancy, the doctor gets arrested and charged with a felony, the doctor awaits trial (which may take years), and once the trial occurs, the government must only prove the doctor performed an abortion. The burden now flips to the doctor to prove the abortion was necessary to prevent the death of the mother. There is no guarantee the doctor is exonerated at trial. And, while this is all pending, that doctor’s medical license may be suspended due to criminal charges.

Now, putting that bad policy aside, the North Dakota Supreme Court was tasked with determining whether the Burleigh County District Court erred by enjoining enforcement of this law. Its conclusion depended on a determination of whether a fundamental right to abortion exists in our state constitution. Pointing to our constitution explicitly providing all citizens the “right of enjoying and defending life and pursuing and obtaining safety,” the court correctly decided those “rights implicitly include the right to obtain an abortion to preserve the woman’s life or health.”

In response to the North Dakota Supreme Court’s decision, our attorney general released a statement criticizing the court’s inclusion of preserving a woman’s “health.” Putting aside any feelings on elective abortion, an outcome that would allow criminalization of abortion when the woman’s health is in jeopardy but she is not quite bleeding out on the table is incomprehensible. It is disappointing one could have such little regard for the health and safety of women.

The North Dakota Supreme Court’s decision was completely within its judicial authority and rooted in our laws. Its effect disposes of terrible abortion policy and makes clear the health and safety of women is of fundamental importance in North Dakota.