It’s another cold, snowy, dreary, and ironically wintery day in North Dakota as I write this April column. With record-breaking snowfall this winter and March temperatures significantly lower than average, it feels like the movie “Groundhog Day,” stuck in a frustrating forever winter. Today has me reflecting on this unusual winter season and how it represents the human experience. As a psychologist, I have worked with children and adults across the lifespan struggling with “forever winter” experiences. Grief can feel like a never-ending cold, dreary road, as can physical or mental illness, trauma, or unexpected life transitions. It’s a myth that only individuals who have experienced significant mental health concerns or traumatic, debilitating life circumstances experience long, dark, hard seasons in life. I’ve worked with more successful, well-respected professionals than anyone would guess who privately struggle with chronic burnout, anxiety, fatigue, depression, relationship strain, and difficulty finding meaning and joy in life. Ponder some eminent examples of successful leaders who have struggled: Abraham Lincoln led the abolition of slavery, but his life’s biggest battle was with unrelenting depression. Theodore Roosevelt lost his wife and mother on the same day and proceeded to spend two years in a dark “forever winter,” often visiting the badlands of Dakota Territory to heal before continuing to become the leader we remember him as today. Saint Theresa of Calcutta reported being unable to feel the presence of God for almost 50 years of her ministry to the poor and sick around the world.

Allow me to share a few pearls I wish I had known earlier than I did: 1) Emotions are our best teachers. When we view feelings, even the painful ones, as opportunities to learn something about ourselves or the world around us, they become valuable, helpful, and good no matter how bad they feel in the moment. 2) It’s common to feel alone in suffering and believe no one else can relate. Remember that’s a feeling, not a fact. Chances are good that others have been there and are waiting for an opportunity to offer support. Additionally, the word “compassion” means “to suffer with.” Others don’t have to have experienced the same struggle to be compassionate. As Christians prepare to celebrate the Easter holiday this weekend, reflections abound on Simon, the man who helped Jesus carry his cross. Simon did not experience all of Jesus’ days leading to the cross. There’s no way he could have fully understood the magnitude of what Jesus was going through in that moment. That didn’t stop him from walking with Jesus in that suffering and by doing so, alleviating a bit of it for as long as he was able to. Give others the chance to offer compassion and support. Finally, 3) You don’t need to know if or when the “long winter” will end to embrace it. Finland, a country with long, cold winters like North Dakota, was once again named the “happiest country in the world” for the sixth year in a row. As scholars ponder why the Finnish people continue to earn this title, many write about a trait called “Sisu” embedded in Finnish culture making a big contribution. It comes from the word “sisus,” which literally translates to “guts.” Sisu has no direct translation in English but has been best described as intense perseverance and inner strength amid adversity. Sisu means continuing to do something despite difficulty. It’s moving forward one second, minute, or day at a time in the direction of what matters most regardless of where you are. Don’t wait for winter to end. Buckle your boots and smash the snow beneath them today.