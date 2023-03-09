I am deeply troubled by folks who say they understand the original meaning of things. I am indebted to friends who have sent me links to writers on the subject. Originalism is the belief original actors captured all the essential meaning of an idea. In religion, each concept of a deity has a human origin. My book on the subject is “Man’s Religions” by John Noss published in 1970. Noss documents the geography and history surrounding the first establishment of the numerous “great” religions. Most of the world religions are accompanied by writings, often a compilation of teachings from their primary founders. Proponents of these various religions often treat these original writings as source documents for the true meaning of that religion. The Bible is such a document. Scholars still seek to find the original intent of the writers of the various books of the Bible.

Originalism also plays a role in secular society. Some justices of the United States Supreme Court limit the meaning of the Constitution to the original writers. Those justices seek to understand the original motivations and thought processes of the writers. To Originalists, the Constitution cannot mean anything more than what the writers intended. I took a class in constitutional law in graduate school. I remember a Supreme Court decision that held as unconstitutional, a federal law forbidding employing a child under a certain age to work in an underground coal mine, or cotton mill. (Hammer v. Dagenhart) The majority of justices believed the original intent of the Constitution was to leave contract rights to the states. The suffering of the children continued until a later court overturned that decision.

Relying on the original meaning denies the accumulation of wisdom since original events occurred. Philosophy means in Greek, the love of wisdom. Philosophers, in addition to being controversial and famous in their time, also lent their disciplined thinking to mathematics and science. Their rational thinking allowed for necessary conclusions that have transformed the world. The Wright brothers, bicycle mechanics, taught themselves to fly at Kittyhawk in 1903. The learning continued and in 1969 Americans stepped on the moon. The Wright brothers were the start of that learning, not the end. It was a triumph of human understanding, built on the courageous shared learning of previous generations. The American Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal,” is an example of a secular extension of religious and political thinking that had already been posited by others. It wasn’t original.

Unlike the American Constitution, which contains a means to amend itself with new thinking, hierarchical religions rely on a point in time original intent. Courageous thinkers are still bravely challenging the religious leaders who seek to prohibit any modification of original teachings. If unable to change, religious organizations may hemorrhage followers. It is bold for anyone to say that God is still speaking, but for any concept of deity to survive, the followers must believe that deity is still alive and operational today.

Reverend Marvin Mutzenburger (1935-2021) said, “a smart person can know the Capital of every state, a wise person knows how to live.” Constitutions and Scripture are intended to teach people how to live. Political theory and religious theology should be wise and useful to human beings. I believe the universe is vastly intelligent, and as creatures of the universe, we can access wisdom and be partners in that continuing creation. May we wisely and humbly build on our source documents to guide us in the creation of that beautiful world.