Speaking out: The power of giving hearts

I’ve had wandering thoughts lately about what the world could be like if we prioritized different things. For example, what if it was a given that when you grow up, you adopt a child that needs you? What if we all prayed our children would grow up to serve those with disabilities? What if the millionaires and billionaires were teachers? How would a shift like that change the world?

What I’m describing would truly flip reality on its head. Everything down to details like the rationale used to market products would change. When we think about flipping reality on its head, it can be confusing and challenging to wade through. We get more focused on the reasons it can’t work rather than exploring the possibility that it can. And it can. I know this because there are already examples. Case in point: Giving Hearts Day.

Giving Hearts Day shouldn’t work, right? Nonprofits that have small budgets and small staffs and enormous societal challenges to solve shouldn’t want to spend time helping other nonprofits raise money. They should be worrying about themselves. Yet here we are 15 years and $112 million later, and it is working.

While the idea for a centralized giving day isn’t necessarily novel, Giving Hearts Day is with its combined focus on collaboration and competition between participating nonprofits.

In the for-profit world, can you imagine Target and Walmart pairing up to encourage sales to each other? Likely not. Yet, that is where Giving Hearts Day comes alive. Nonprofits pull together to encourage giving overall, not just to their individual causes. In some communities across our region, nonprofits even form a collaborative to share their fundraising, marketing and stewardship ideas with each other. Think Pepsi and Coke ever tried something like that?

The deep impact of this is greater than the dollars received. It is a tiny slice of what the world can be.

Regardless of generation, we humans tend to be about “me” rather than “we.” That’s not always true, of course, and there can be situational value in a “me” attitude. But when harnessed, “we” can be pretty powerful. “We” is what fuels the entire nonprofit sector.

Nonprofits don’t sell anything, so we rely on others to simply give us money with nothing in return. Our investors aren’t waiting for an IPO to gain back their money and much more.

The people we aim to serve generally don’t pay for what we give them. Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe gives food away for free. Designer Genes gives away resources and help for families who have children with Down syndrome. Make-A-Wish North Dakota gives kids with critical illness a life-changing wish.

It’s a “we” mentality that makes this all work.

It’s important to be reminded that there are opportunities like this in the world, whether we are giving or receiving. It’s important that we pause and consider what we can each do to help. It’s important to reflect on the magnitude of impact “we” make.

Giving Hearts Day is coming up on Feb. 10, and I encourage everyone to give it try. Whether you give $10 or $1,000, you will be part of the greater story, the greater movement that’s powering and empowering good.

Giving Hearts Day is one way we can change the world.

More information on participating nonprofits and how to give can be found at www.givingheartsday.org.

When not living it up as a wife and mom of three, Amanda Godfread is regional director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota and a co-host of the podcast, "Welcome to Our Box."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0