Speaking out: The myth of national unity

If declaring a common God, or material plenty, doesn’t bring national unity, what does?

What the world knows about achieving national unity has been learned from those who suffered to teach us. The lessons were taught by Mandela, King, Gandhi, Jesus, Bonhoeffer, Parks, Tubman, Owens, Ali, Robinson, Chief Seattle, Thorpe, Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse, Susan Anthony and many more. They taught us that truth precedes unity. They lived their truth and became the light illuminating the dark world of inequality.

North Dakota must learn the truth about ethnic cleansing of indigenous people by Europeans, the cruel treatment of Native people by colonizing churches, and the massive theft of land by colonizers under the cover of government and military action.

Our political system doesn’t have the moral character to lead a truth and unification effort. It will have to be someone else. Organizers are calling people together to tell the truth. The truth about suppressing the right to vote. The truth about stigmatizing transgender people. The truth about buying political power with money. The truth about who won the 2020 presidential election. The truth about degradation of the environment for economic gain. The truth about the healthcare system. The truth about colonizing genocide.