This past weekend, I watched my son and daughter play a game of “trucks” together. The game consisted of each of them selecting a toy truck and then racing said truck down a car ramp. Everything went well until my son picked up a truck that my daughter wanted to race herself. You can guess what happened next.

My daughter told me that she wanted “her truck” back. However, my son did not want his sister to take, what he believed, was “his truck.” This standoff caused them to stop playing altogether. That was until my daughter came up with a fantastic solution. She offered a compromise — my son could play with the truck first so long as she got to play with it once he was finished. After this “compromise,” my son and daughter kept playing, shared their trucks, and had a wonderful time.

Compromise is a word that we do not hear much about anymore. When you watch the news or peruse social media, you rarely hear stories about people with different opinions coming together to reach a mutually beneficial solution. Instead, we often hear about the righteousness of one idea juxtaposed with the blasphemy associated with the opposing viewpoint. It often feels like people no longer want to come together, meet at the table, and work toward a compromise.

However, as illustrated by my daughter and son’s “truck negotiation,” each day, our brains are predisposed to find compromises. We need only look at our closest — and most trusted — relationships to see that in these relationships we regularly compromise. In fact, the best relationships exist where two people work together to achieve win-win solutions rather than win-lose solutions. Why? Because in a relationship, it is impossible for both parties to agree on every decision. Consequently, to maintain the trust and value of a relationship, we must often make concessions that benefit the other party, rather than ourselves, because these concessions ultimately strengthen the relationship.

Each year, as a society, it seems that we are less willing to compromise and are drifting further away from forging true, long-term win-win relationships. Instead, it appears that we are more focused on pursuing short-term win-lose relationships that only benefit one person or group. However, continuing along this path will result in fewer positive relationships and will prevent our community from achieving greater prosperity.

As a parallel, growing up, I spent many years studying the history, philosophy and origins of the United States Constitution. From grade school through law school, I learned about the importance of the Constitutional Convention and how it created a document that continues to serve as a model for protecting liberty, freedom and democracy. The interesting thing about the Constitution is that many important foundations included in the document’s text came from compromises reached between individuals with different beliefs, values and geographic identities. For example, the Connecticut Compromise resolved a dispute regarding legislative representation between large and small states and the Electoral College was a comprise that permitted both individual voters and state representatives to have a say in who was elected president. Without these types of compromises, our early government would have been stuck in the gridlock and ineffective governance that plagued our original government, the Articles of Confederation.

So, what can we learn by looking at the compromises made in our close relationships and by our early government? In my view, we need to prioritize reaching compromises that build long-term relationships, create progress and result in win-win solutions. After all, like my son and daughter learned during their game of “trucks,” if we reach a compromise, we can find solutions to our problems, and all have fun.