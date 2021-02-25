Speaking out: The great American delusion

A delusion is “an idiosyncratic belief or impression that is firmly maintained despite being contradicted by what is generally accepted as reality or rational argument, typically a symptom of mental disorder” (Oxford Languages Dictionary). The important part of this definition is the denial of reality.

Certainty in a belief system that results in hearing voices instructing the believer to kill others is delusional. Mob behavior can be delusional, believing that the corporate action of the group is necessary for some greater good, even if it means killing the vice president and the speaker of the House of Representatives. Stoked by Trump declaring, on the day Congress was certifying election results, that the election was stolen, the mob stormed the Capitol building.

Some of you reading this opinion may still believe the election was stolen because it fits in your altered state of reality. You are willing to disregard the legal opinions and rational arguments as to why the election was fair. My sister worked as a psychiatric nurse and told me that often after hard work, a patient would be scheduled to go home, completely in touch with reality, when a well-meaning relative, feeling sorry for the patient, would rekindle the previous delusions, encouraging the patient to regress into a mental disorder. Politicians are still doing that.