Belief systems involving a supreme deity are creations of human imagination. Those imaginations were necessary to provide answers to the questions of how and why observable events happened. The observable effects, such as an erupting volcano, needed a cause. Early humans imagined a deity may be angry and contemplated what human action might placate that anger. Such was the thinking when Abraham thought the deity he believed in was telling him to sacrifice his son Isaac as a test of obedience. Jewish and Christian believers still tout Abraham’s willingness to obey that interpretation of divine instruction as a high mark in faithfulness. It was laudable behavior because Abraham was willing to sacrifice someone he dearly loved to gain the divine’s blessing of the Hebrew people.

The willingness to personally sacrifice for the common good is laudable. Martin Luther King believed suffering was redemptive. Gandhi was willing to starve himself for the common good of the people of India. Jesus attempted to reform Jewish teachings about the nature of deity. According to Jesus, the Jewish deity was not an angry and jealous God, but a loving one that rushed out to meet and welcome home a wayward child. Gandhi, King, and Jesus were personally willing to suffer to bring about a common good, but they did not inflict suffering on their enemies.

Martin Luther’s attempt to reform the Catholic Church, however unintended, erupted in hundreds of years of war and violence. Likewise, abolitionists’ efforts to end slavery and the Southern states, who formed the confederacy to preserve it, culminated in a brutal civil war. The conflict between Christian belief systems and Islamic systems has led to teaching children to kill infidels.

Propping up the call to violence in defense of a belief system is the false confidence in deity. There are no objective accounts that a god ever took sides in events of nature or human conflict. Despite that, human history is filled with myths of divine intervention in both. These myths repeat the angry god notion as the cause for misery and righteous obedience as the antidote.

Human fear of an angry god continues to the point Americans print on their currency “In God We Trust” to placate that imagined deity. It is doubtful that printing In God We Trust on currency increases the public’s faith in some undefinable god. Nor does the public display of religious commandments result in increased compliance. Only the certainty of punishment will increase compliance with religious laws and only theocracies can do that. The Constitution of the United States prohibits that form of government.

President Lincoln believed the civil war was divine punishment for the sin of slavery. Northern Baptists also considered slavery a sin. The Southern Baptist Church, formed in 1845, believed their god said slavery was OK. In 1995 the Southern Baptist Church Convention repudiated its previous positions on racism and slavery.

Assigning the growth or decline of a denomination like the Southern Baptist Church, or the rise or fall of countries or economic systems, to the divine, requires first defining the nature of God. We have only human imagination for that definition.

John Lennon asked people to “imagine there is no heaven, it’s easy if you try, no hell, below us, above us only sky. Imagine there’s no countries, it isn’t hard to do, nothing to kill and die for, and no religion, too.”

Imagine a universal God loves the earth and all the people on it. That is something to live for and requires no killing. It is a better religion also.