Speaking out: The future of passenger rail and North Dakota

I begin at the end. Here is what the end looks like -- to see it you might need to close your eyes. It is a high-speed electric passenger train heading east out of Mandan crossing the 1882 Northern Pacific bridge. (The Brooklyn Bridge built 1869-83 is still in service). The lights are on and passengers can be seen in the cars sitting at desklike tables FaceTiming with the grandkids they are going to visit. The train glides silently through Bismarck; people on the street wave.
At the beginning of settlement period the land grant to railroads dramatically affected communities of North Dakota. The poet and balladeer Chuck Suchy wrote the hauntingly beautiful song “Estelline.” The future of many communities was determined by railroad executives. Building a line through an emerging settlement like Estelline meant it had a future, building the line somewhere else meant no future. Capturing the disappointment of no rail, Suchy sings “the ghosts of those who rest in time, wait the train in Estelline.”
Before interstate highways, or even automobiles, passenger trains connected America. Trains connected even small towns in North Dakota with the rest of the country. Before statehood, westbound passenger trains could cross the Missouri River at Bismarck, connecting residents of Dakota Territory with the Pacific Northwest. Passenger trains carried North Dakotans to both World War I and World War II. Rural residents in the 1930s and 1940s could catch a passenger train and go anywhere they wanted.
The Lewis and Clark Hotel in Mandan was designed to serve rail passengers. It is across the street from the train depot. Doing a survey in Mandan with students from the University of Mary, I scheduled a meeting in my office in the Lewis and Clark. One student asked me how to find my office, and I said it was across from the depot. He asked, “What is a depot?”
Passenger rail declined because of huge federal spending under the System of Interstate and Defense Highways during the Eisenhower administration. The Interstate Highway System was and is a powerful subsidy to the automotive, trucking and petroleum industries. Eisenhower’s secretary of defense was Charles Wilson, former CEO of General Motors Corp.
The claim that a modern rail passenger system shouldn’t be built because it would require subsidies is hypocritical at best. The right question is “what is the potential benefit to North Dakotans and Americans”? If the benefits to people and the environment outweigh the costs, let’s build that system. If the costs, including government spending, is too great, don’t worry, such a system won’t be built.
A passenger rail system will encourage new technologies that integrate reservation scheduling between quiet, swift, electric passenger rail, with last mile transportation programmed to your destination. No more driving in rush hour traffic or waiting at airports. So trouble-free, kids can travel unaccompanied.
Following Barack Obama’s election in 2008, his administration requested ideas about how to combat the recession in which General Motors and other car makers were filing for bankruptcy. Ed Hall from Parshall and I proposed a passenger rail system like the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act. We received an email thanking us for our suggestion and notifying us that over 10,000 similar ones had been received. Could a passenger rail system once again connect North Dakota people with each other and give rural places their future back? The ghosts of those who rest in time, our hard-working ancestors, will be proud of us for asking.
There is a national group working on this idea. Check them out at https://www.railpassengers.org.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.