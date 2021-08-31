Speaking out: The future of passenger rail and North Dakota

I begin at the end. Here is what the end looks like -- to see it you might need to close your eyes. It is a high-speed electric passenger train heading east out of Mandan crossing the 1882 Northern Pacific bridge. (The Brooklyn Bridge built 1869-83 is still in service). The lights are on and passengers can be seen in the cars sitting at desklike tables FaceTiming with the grandkids they are going to visit. The train glides silently through Bismarck; people on the street wave.

At the beginning of settlement period the land grant to railroads dramatically affected communities of North Dakota. The poet and balladeer Chuck Suchy wrote the hauntingly beautiful song “Estelline.” The future of many communities was determined by railroad executives. Building a line through an emerging settlement like Estelline meant it had a future, building the line somewhere else meant no future. Capturing the disappointment of no rail, Suchy sings “the ghosts of those who rest in time, wait the train in Estelline.”