Speaking out: The fight for fair elections

In North Dakota, industry lobbyists are trying to silence the voice of the people. In 2018 the sponsors of Measure 1, the ethics amendment, took on the Legislature and these groups. When the dust cleared, the voters of North Dakota had amended the constitution with three major good-government reforms.
The Legislature, smarting over that loss, in the 2019 session proposed Measure 2 that if approved by the people would severely limit the ability of North Dakota voters to initiate measures in the future.
Recently, the North Dakota Supreme Court took the secretary of state-approved Measure 3 off the ballot. Measure 3 would have opened primaries, ended gerrymandering, required paper ballots, provided for election audits, extended the time for overseas military to vote, ensured that winners would have at least 50% of the votes, and provided for two House districts in each Senate district.
The Supreme Court’s ruling was an unexpected blow to the people who want to reform the election process. Opponents, led by national and state-level wealthy special interests, not only sued to keep it off the ballot but personally attacked the measure's sponsors. They may believe their ruthless political strategies have defeated the advocates for fair elections and citizen-responsive government for years to come.
This situation reminded me of when I worked at an inner-city boxing program. The Police Athletic League, run by the Muncie, Ind., police department, was designed to keep kids out of trouble by setting up matches against neighboring programs such as Boys Clubs and Catholic Youth organizations that also had boxing clubs. The head coach was a police officer named John Conn. Most of our boxers were high school kids, but we did have one college student who boxed for us. His dad taught at Ball State University, and this white college student seemed out of place with our teenagers, most of whom were Black.
The college boy looked more like a football player than a boxer. At 180 pounds and 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he had to fight much bigger boxers in the heavyweight division. At his first match, I was concerned that coach had overmatched him. His opponent was taller, had longer arms and could do a dazzling imitation of the Ali shuffle.
I told coach John that I was concerned our kid was overmatched and would get hurt. John replied, “The kid is smart, knows good defense, and has a heck of a punch in close.”
The bigger kid came out fast, throwing powerful punches and moving around the ring like a seasoned fighter. The college boy kept his gloves up and caught most punches. Still in the first round, our kid got inside and threw a short right cross that knocked his opponent out. I still remember the silence as that big kid hit the canvas and the dust rose up to the lights.
Like the college kid in our boxing program, election reform sponsors are smart. Like the Nonpartisan League's mascot, the Billy Goat, election reformers have learned to fight with their head.
This fight for election reform is far from over. Voters have power to defeat Measure 2, which would restrict the power of the people to initiate laws and constitutional amendments. When the voters defeat Measure 2 this November, it will give momentum to election reformers to once again initiate a measure that will reform the election process following the 2021 legislative session. When North Dakota voters finally get a chance to vote for election reform, it will be a knockout punch to industry lobbyists. Should be a good fight.
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
