Speaking out: The fight for fair elections

In North Dakota, industry lobbyists are trying to silence the voice of the people. In 2018 the sponsors of Measure 1, the ethics amendment, took on the Legislature and these groups. When the dust cleared, the voters of North Dakota had amended the constitution with three major good-government reforms.

The Legislature, smarting over that loss, in the 2019 session proposed Measure 2 that if approved by the people would severely limit the ability of North Dakota voters to initiate measures in the future.

Recently, the North Dakota Supreme Court took the secretary of state-approved Measure 3 off the ballot. Measure 3 would have opened primaries, ended gerrymandering, required paper ballots, provided for election audits, extended the time for overseas military to vote, ensured that winners would have at least 50% of the votes, and provided for two House districts in each Senate district.

The Supreme Court’s ruling was an unexpected blow to the people who want to reform the election process. Opponents, led by national and state-level wealthy special interests, not only sued to keep it off the ballot but personally attacked the measure's sponsors. They may believe their ruthless political strategies have defeated the advocates for fair elections and citizen-responsive government for years to come.