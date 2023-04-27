“Nowhere in the world, perhaps, has the wind done more effective work than in the Great Plains,” says Walter Webb in his own seminal work "The Great Plains." Anyone who lives on the Great Plains would agree with Webb when he says, “The wind blows harder and more constantly on the Plains than it does in any other portion of the United States,” (Webb 1931, 21).

Then there's Dorothy Scarborough’s 1923 work "The Wind" in which the wind is a supernatural force that drives her insane to the point of murder. A silent film was adapted from her novel in 1928 with the protagonist Letty killing a man and burying him. She recovers her sanity and tells her husband what she did, but when he looks, the wind has carried away the evidence.

Some settlers did experience Prairie Madness, which was a depression brought about by isolation. Eugene Smalley, a journalist for The Atlantic in 1893 wrote, “An alarming amount of insanity occurs in the new prairie States among farmers and their wives.” It is easy to see why settlers blamed the wind. As an unseen force it could knock one down, rattle one’s windows, and drown out all other sounds.

On the vast open prairie steppe the wind is a force. It has been here since the moment of creation. Long ago, in the moment of the very first spring, a wind blew. The Lakota call this beautiful wind each spring the Enlightening Breath Upon Which All Life Returns. New leaves unfold. Soft fresh grass buds. The very birds rejoice in song. The Western Meadowlark whistles to all, “Take Pleasure! The world is made new!”

Ornithology informs us that the birds sing for a mate or to vocalize their territory. It took an untold number of years for birdsong to develop in the arid and windy plains for the birds to communicate their needs and be heard from a surprising distance. On the open plains, in the days before horses, birdsong was an indicator of a healthy landscape with ready resources. Birdsong guided scouts across the plains, who in turn, guided their people from headwater to headwater. The Lakota so depended on the birdsong that the whistles and calls became shorthand for Lakota terms and phrases. They observed that as the summer progressed, the calls changed too.

The wind has left a profound mark on the Indigenous cultures of the plains. Perhaps taking a cue from the birds, our languages adapted to be heard across the prairie distance. English falls apart you see. It came from an island of rain and fog. World War I veteran and Friend of the Indian Colonel Aaron Welch observed Dakota heard and understood miles away.

The day without wind is rare and unsettling in the quiet. On the hottest days of deep summer the wind is a close friend, but during the heart of winter perhaps he’s overstayed his closeness when he bites through your winter wear. The wind is a blessing but also a reminder to change one’s expectations. The Lakota people say that the wind carries away all bad things. Prepare to change. Dress warm. Stay cool. Don’t worry about the wind, and keep your sanity.