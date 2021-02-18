Speaking out: 'The Debrief' is essential to moving forward

People who have studied abroad can be super-irritating. They never shut up about it. I know, because I am one of those people and even I get tired of hearing myself over-explaining what a biscuit is while my family watches "The Great British Baking Show."
I’m entirely aware how tedious it sounds when I "did-you-know" a complete stranger to tell them that the word “homely” actually has a pleasant connotation in England. I’ve been especially nostalgic and tempted to overshare and compare my overseas experiences this past year. For one, my semester abroad during undergrad was the first time I’d ever experienced being truly alone in my life, and I look back with admiration at how resourceful I learned to become for the five months I was completely separated from North Dakota. Knowing how to be alone came in handy during lockdown.
Secondly, it’s been 10 years since I lived in Sunderland, and a decade provides a solid point for comparison. When I was 21, I never imagined being 31. Ten years ago almost no one I knew owned a smartphone. I didn’t have to worry about health insurance. Both my past self and my current self have not had to change a tire, but we’re pretty confident we could figure it out. However, my current self does pay for AAA, just in case.
Turning 21 overseas was bittersweet, given it’s considered such a rite of passage/passing out in America. Luckily, between making the perfect cuppa and saluting magpies, one of the most impactful rituals I learned that year was the Debrief.
The Debrief happens after a rowdy night out. A pile of hungover girls crowd into a flatmate’s bed, still wearing the previous evening’s makeup, gripping glasses of water. And you simply discuss everything that happened the night before.
No matter the mishaps or missteps, the previous evening seemed magical when reviewed so immediately -- there was no time for regret to settle in when everyone was laughing at the same story, nursing the same headaches.
While the solitude required this past year was a familiar feeling, I have realized that Debriefing is an aspect that is essential to moving forward. You can’t rewind or play when life is paused. I recently participated in a social-distanced roller skating session with some roller derby teammates. Our coach had us focus on getting back to building muscle and endurance. After a series of laps and squats, my teammates, who were somehow not out of breath, chatted about the drill we’d just been subjected to: “I nearly forgot how to stop.” “My thighs are already upset by this.” Shared commiseration over sore muscles feels so much better than an awkward Zoom meeting.
I miss the post-movie discussion in the car after dragging my sister to another subdued indie film at the theater. My family has attended the series of traveling Broadway shows at the Bismarck Event Center for years. The debate after the show, when you’re stuck in line waiting to exit the parking lot, hits a lot of points. How impressive was the vocal range and raw emotional power of Velma Kelly? Also, did you see that guy trying to carry four bowls of Dippin’ Dots up the stairs? What a risk-taker.
I’ve been working at the Capitol during this legislative session, and the Debriefs following committee hearings and afternoon votes come at much higher stakes. I look forward to simpler Debriefings in the future. And I’ll wait. Rushing through things doesn’t make the experience any better -- semesters and outbreaks eventually end and you just have to hope in retrospect you didn’t make too much of a mess of things. I like to think that there will be a post-COVID Debrief session where we can all come together and share our high points (organized the coat closet) and low points (making too much sloppy joe mix and having to eat it all myself) and we can laugh at how ridiculous everything truly is when we have the advantage of reflection and the potential for solid future plans.
I feel for all the 21-year-olds who have to put their big night out on hiatus. Just think, in the future there will be a gap in the societal collective of gap year students yapping about the time they got stuck in a hedgerow trying to crawl into the kitchen window because they locked themselves out of the flat. Oh wait. That was me. I remember now.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.