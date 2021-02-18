Speaking out: 'The Debrief' is essential to moving forward

I’ve been working at the Capitol during this legislative session, and the Debriefs following committee hearings and afternoon votes come at much higher stakes. I look forward to simpler Debriefings in the future. And I’ll wait. Rushing through things doesn’t make the experience any better -- semesters and outbreaks eventually end and you just have to hope in retrospect you didn’t make too much of a mess of things. I like to think that there will be a post-COVID Debrief session where we can all come together and share our high points (organized the coat closet) and low points (making too much sloppy joe mix and having to eat it all myself) and we can laugh at how ridiculous everything truly is when we have the advantage of reflection and the potential for solid future plans.