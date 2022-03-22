Speaking out: The courage to remain present

Two years ago, March 2020, my two little daughters put on their nicest dresses to celebrate Grandma’s birthday at a “fancy restaurant.” It was the last day I can remember life feeling normal prior to the pandemic changing everything. After a year of isolation, we recently gathered again to celebrate a milestone birthday for my mom this March. As the kids squealed with excitement and grandma blew out her candles, my emotional reaction was strong. I felt joy for the close relationship I have with my mom and gratitude for the countless ways she has orchestrated many of the most wonderful moments of my life. It felt surreal that two years have passed since the pandemic began, and sadness grew thinking about the stress and loss that has occurred. As I turned on the news looking for an update on the situation in Ukraine, I felt angry and worried for our world.

It was all there together: anxiousness, sadness, anger, and intense love, joy and gratitude. I felt like a fishbowl: open, transparent and sturdy enough to hold still while the emotions swam up, down and all around. It was challenging, interesting and enlightening. I left that day more grateful for my family and freedom and more deeply committed to helping others know the kind of love and freedom I’ve been blessed to experience.

Years ago, I would have struggled to enjoy a day like that. Either the weight of the negative emotions would have taken over and left me unable to enjoy the party or I would have spent all my energy trying to distract away from the negative to get to the positive experience of the party I wanted. This year, I was able to embrace it all and continue to show love and support to my mom on her special day. It’s taken years of practice to learn how to hold the good and the bad together, and the peace and freedom that has come from the ability to do so has been immeasurable.

Psychologists use the term “psychological flexibility” to describe moments like my “fishbowl” experience where we’re able to observe thoughts, feelings and sensations without judging them and continue to do what’s important to us. Our culture is familiar with the concept of being physically flexible or flexible with our actions and decisions, but the concept of practicing flexibility with our inner experiences isn’t widely discussed. It takes deliberate practice to be able to acknowledge the good and the bad, allow them to coexist, and continue to do what matters most despite what feelings present. When we give ourselves permission to “be the fishbowl” and practice welcoming all that’s inside, we give less power to negative emotions by freeing ourselves from the need to change or avoid what’s there, which leaves exponentially more energy to allow it all to teach us and drive us to act, to influence and to live out our values.

I love psychiatrist and Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl’s widely shared quote, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms -- to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” This is both empowering and challenging to consider. Choosing an attitude consistent with our values requires us to bravely commit to being present for life experiences and our reactions to them. During this time, our tumultuous time, in human history, each of us must determine how to respond and to contribute. The pandemic has pushed many of us to our coping limit and international unrest is causing the whole world to reexamine what freedom means, what justice looks like, and what we can do to foster a better life for all. I dare us to courageously remain present to witness it all -- the good and the bad outside and inside of us -- and allow it to shape us and drive us to respond in ways our children and grandchildren would be proud of.

Tara Feil, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist passionate about helping people thrive. She has presented messages of resilience and wellness to audiences internationally and has been featured as a TEDx speaker. She lives in Bismarck with her husband, Blake, and their four kids.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0