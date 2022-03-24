Speaking out: The albatross we wear

The poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge tells a haunting tale. The famous lines haunt us now.

“Alone, alone, all, all alone,

Alone on a wide wide sea!

And never a saint took pity on

My soul in agony.”

And this famous line from near the end of the poem:

“He prayeth best, who loveth best

All things both great and small;

For the dear God who loveth us,

He made and loveth all.”

Look up the poem and read this tale yourself. There are lots of interpretations of what this poem means. I will shorten my interpretation for today’s tragic situation. Here in America, our ship of state is in crisis. Wickedly divided and like the ancient mariner, Americans hang a dead albatross around each other’s necks. We feel alone -- all, all, alone. We feel this aloneness is a curse from the divine, a double curse because we cannot escape, and must live on, when others, like the sailors on the ill-fated ship, have escaped by dying.

In Coleridge’s poem, the albatross was once friendly, following the ship, playing with sailors and feeding on scraps. The albatross seemed to bring good luck to the sailors, taking them through a treacherous sea of ice, mast high. But the mariner shot the albatross with his crossbow, just for the fun of it. Bad luck followed. The dead albatross became a curse.

The living albatross that brought America good luck was the imperfect idea that God loveth all creatures great and small. Americans declared that imperfect idea when declaring independence from England, but we have wounded that idea over and over. Americans knew God loveth the ship of Jews seeking sanctuary in the United States; our government turned it away. God loveth the children seeking their mothers, who came alone to the southern border; we imprisoned them. God loveth the Africans, kidnapped from their homes and forced into slavery in America; the Supreme Court of the United States ruled they were lawful property of people with white skin. God loveth Native Americans whose peaceful villages bordered the Great Lakes; they were shelled by the American Navy to force them to leave their homelands and relocate across the Mississippi. God loveth the millions of people who sought sanctuary in America, crossing the perilous ocean, who built what you see when you look out your window. We now build walls to keep them out.

The dead albatross that curses its wearer has a human face. In America, the face is of lynch mobs that terrorized Black people, of racists oppressing people of color, of political leaders destroying human life by stoking fear and hatred based on lies about those people. The dead albatross that curses its wearer has the face of the gun makers, whose assault weapons kill children. The dead albatross that curses America wears the face of those who believe profits are more important than the life of the planet, changing the climate with carbon dioxide. The world sees the curse as the face of Vladimir Putin.

What will cause those who wear the albatross of selfishness, fear and hatred, to bless their enemies, and allow the curse to fall off and sink like lead into the sea?

It is indeed a horrific tale, the journey of the world’s democracies. But those who still believe in the ability of people to govern themselves, who still believe God loves all creatures great and small, passionately believe they can write the next chapter in human history. In that chapter, the ship doesn’t sink.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0