If you look at a map of Scandinavia, you’ll see that Finland is pretty much at the mouth of a giant bear – one that has been poked.

Finland, soon to be the newest member of NATO, has long been concerned about its precarious location. It shares 830 miles of border with mother Russia. It’s only 240 miles from Helsinki, the Finnish capital, to St. Petersburg, a Baltic Sea port known as Russia’s cultural center and home to 5.5 million people. That’s as many people as live in all of Finland.

So yes, the Finns have always been concerned about being swallowed up by Putin’s bear, even more so since Russia’s military land-grab attempt in Ukraine was launched last year.

That pretty much explains why Finland is so far ahead of the rest of the world in combatting misinformation.

Even before the internet era, it was learning to neutralize the propaganda and misinformation being spread by its much bigger and stronger neighbor.

The rest of us, save for those clandestine, top secret spies and double agents, didn’t know anything about misinformation until we started reading posts on social media that sometimes made our blood boil.

We’re starting to catch up a little bit, though many of us are going kicking and screaming because we’ve grown to like being able bounce around in an echo chamber where we can get reinforcement of the ideas and conspiracy theories that support things that we’d like to be true.

Finland universally starts teaching about the internet in preschool. Some U.S. states have started teaching middle and high schoolers. We’re way behind the Finns, but you’ve got to start somewhere. Besides, they have a 50-year head start on us.

What they’ve learned in those 50 years is that the old reading, writing and ‘rithmetic aren’t enough anymore. You’ve got to teach people how to think. Not what to think, but how.

“The point is critical thinking,” said Petri Hankonen, Finland’s minister of science and culture, “and that is a skill that everybody needs more and more.”

Why? Hankonen told The Associated Press that democracies and people living in them can only be protected if they know how to think for themselves, rather than accepting at face value what someone else tells them.

The idea is catching on in North Dakota, too. The state Department of Public Instruction is in the midst of a review of its library media curriculum standards, and expects to include, for the first time, curricular suggestions for teaching media literacy.

It’s a wide-ranging area, but broken down to its most basic definition it means knowing how to separate fact from fiction and understanding why doing so is important to our lives, our communities and our democracy. You can’t rely on someone else to give you the answers, but we can, and need to, rely on someone else to teach us how to use our brains to find the answers. Just like ‘rithmetic.

We know that the U.S. is a hotbed of misinformation and disinformation. Even Finland’s neighbor is known to have used endless social media posts, made to look official and objective, to try to influence the outcomes of our presidential elections.

Within our own borders the information world has become politicized by special interests that want you on their side about vaccines or public health or elections or climate change or anything else, and they’re willing to hook you by posting information that may be misleading, false or out of context.

They’re counting on the message resonating with you and encouraging you to like or share it without checking to see if there’s a kernel of truth or not.

Educators in internet and media literacy have identified what happens to communities and democracy when the information is poisoned, and they’re poised to teach you how to find trusted sources of information and to understand your civic responsibility to be sure that what you share has been verified for truth, accuracy and context.

“It’s about engaging your brain,” said Julie Smith, a media literacy expert at Webster University in Missouri. “It’s asking ‘Who created this? Why? Why am I seeing it now? How does it make me feel and why?’”

While misuse of internet resources can result in misinformation, the internet also makes it easy to check facts using sites like Snopes.com, FactCheck.com and OpenSecrets.org. It’s also easy to use online searching to cross check information with multiple sources and evaluate claims with missing context or highly emotional headlines.

The Finns have known for decades why trusted and reliable information is important. Now we’re learning, too, and bringing it soon to a school near you.