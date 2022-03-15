Speaking out: Thanks and praise, not a slap in the face

Look down the street and you’ll see a person who trained as a teacher and taught one of your kids, maybe several of them, at a local school.

Peek around the corner and there is a friend and neighbor who works as an administrator in the school system where your young ones go to school. Maybe you went there too.

Down the block there’s a relative or a co-worker or a member of your church who has spent five years, maybe 10 or 15, serving on the local school board.

These are fellow community members who by vocation or avocation have dedicated significant portions of their lives to helping educate our future leaders because they believe that calling is both noble and important.

They deservedly get our thanks and praise.

But listen carefully and you can hear a “splat!”

It’s the sound of politicians’ hands slapping the collective faces of those dedicated teachers and principals and volunteers.

These certain politicians, including some in a community near you, are worried that the teachers and principals and volunteers can’t be trusted to appropriately educate your children.

Like lemmings to the sea, they are lining up in one state after another after another to introduce bills that they say will protect children from inappropriate topics being taught in our schools.

Because, apparently, some of those teachers and principals and school board members in your town and the next one have been conspiring to teach subject matter that is dangerous to your children. At least that’s the takeaway from political efforts to restrict how educators educate.

PEN America, a free speech advocacy group, reports that 70 bills regulating or restricting instruction of certain topics were introduced in various state legislatures in January. Many of them fall into what supporters call education transparency, to make sure parents and others can find out exactly what is being taught in their public schools.

They especially want to control what can be taught about topics such as race, history and sexuality.

In North Dakota, Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo, the man who championed a ban on teaching critical race theory in the state even though there is no evidence that anyone has, believes new legislation will be introduced next year regarding issues of race and parental rights, including curriculum transparency.

It sounds innocuous enough, but it’s not. It’s a slap in the face of dedicated educators who are already overworked and underpaid, and further exacerbates the extreme challenges our schools already face in trying to fill teaching positions and maintain rosters of substitutes.

In Iowa and Florida, bills would require cameras to be installed in every K-12 classroom so parents can monitor untrustworthy teachers who might try to indoctrinate students in evil ways. The Iowa bill would even provide for fining teachers who obstruct the cameras in order to sneak some bad information to second graders.

None of these bills is original. They all get passed from politicians in one state to those in another to those in another. These are not problem-solving bills. Related problems are rare, if they exist at all. Rather they are efforts to wage a culture war where radical politicians can score brownie points with a loud and often extreme base.

In North Dakota, the transparency bills likely would follow what is being proposed in other states. Among other examples is a proposal to require teachers to publish lesson plans a year in advance.

Slap.

There is a novel way concerned parents could understand what is going on in the schools their children attend.

Choose to be engaged.

Talk to the teachers, visit the classrooms, attend school board and committee meetings. Also, try talking to your kids.

Educators from across the street, around the corner and down the block have longed for years for parents to become involved in the schools. It’s never been difficult to call or email a teacher, observe a classroom, or look over the curriculum for a class, a grade or a subject.

Such engagement suggests that parents are interested in helping teachers teach and children learn.

Passing restrictive laws suggests we don’t trust the educators who chose a noble career in order to improve communities, encourage thoughtful citizenship and make a difference in the lives of young people.

Education, after all, is much more important than political gamesmanship.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is co-chair of the North Dakota News Cooperative and former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

