This week, May 8-12, is Teacher Appreciation week. With the school year winding down, it’s a great time to think about all the ways teachers have impacted our kids over the last several months. There are no perfect teachers or perfect schools, but when I look back over this school year, I think of our son getting introduced to several new books he never would have read without his teacher. I think of our daughter proudly showing me all the math she’s learned. And about how our preschooler’s handwriting is getting so much better as he heads off to kindergarten this fall. Sure, Jon and I have had something to do with their education, but it’s their wonderful teachers who have carried the heavy load.

The teaching profession has gotten a lot of attention over the last many years, not all of it positive or warranted. Whether in reaction to curriculum, pay, safety, or any other host of issues, a lot of outside voices have weighed in. Education is an easy target for opinions because nearly 100% of us have gone to school. We’ve directly interacted with and are a product of the system. So, we feel like we know things or have a stake in the industry unlike any other.

Some of this is great because we want the community to pay attention to our schools. Schools are one of the closest forms of government-by-the-people that we have. Some of it is less than ideal, though, because the mere fact that we’ve been taught doesn’t mean we know how to teach.

I also think some of the requests, needs, or even demands of teachers have fallen deaf ears recently not because of them, but because of what we’re all going through. It feels like no matter where we turn, we’re all being asked to do more with less, we’re all feeling misunderstood or unfairly criticized, and we’re all feeling overworked and underpaid, so the fact that teachers have these issues too doesn’t automatically elicit a supportive response. Rather than asking how we can help, or even just listening, we offer a “same here, get over it.” And I get it, that’s human nature.

We’re not all terrible people for reacting that way, but we are basically perpetuating the problem. Education does impact everyone. Education is the platform upon which every single person builds their career, it’s where we learn about civics, and history, and economics, and art, and music. Our worlds are expanded to learn other languages and cultures. Our worlds are expanded through new friendships and field trips to places we may not otherwise go. And teachers are at the center of all of this.

So while my industry or your industry may need some serious improvements, none of us directly serves every single person in society with personal connection Monday-Friday except educators. It stands to reason, then, that educators should have what they need to get the job done right.

This column will probably not spawn funding or policy changes, but hopefully it encourages some appreciation. That can have really powerful effects. Write a note, send a text, post a message on social media, tell a teacher to their face that they did a great job. It’s not hard, it’s deserved, and it could be the start of something greater.

P.S. I want to give a special shoutout to Miss Hoffart and Mrs. Yantzer at Northridge Elementary, and Miss Ellen and Miss Jenny at the YMCA, who are teaching our kids this year! You have each been a wonderful influence and we appreciate you.