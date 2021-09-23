Speaking out: Texas abortion ban is dangerous example to follow

There are other state and federal laws authorizing private lawsuits to enforce their provisions, but only in addition to, and not in place of, government enforcement. The Texas law is unique in that it completely replaces government enforcement with private litigation.

The underlying idea in Texas is that if state officials can’t enforce the law, federal courts can’t prohibit its enforcement. That novel legal theory is what led to the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to put the law on hold as litigation is pending. The Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the law and explicitly pointed out that it raises serious constitutional questions. It ruled only that the suit was premature and targeted the wrong defendants -- a group of state officials and judges and a single antiabortion activist who disavows any intention to enforce the law.

All of this raises an important issue that goes well beyond abortion. If the legal theory from Texas is allowed to proliferate, it would be open season on other constitutional rights. State politicians could pass a law infringing on any constitutional right with which they disagree, and federal courts would be powerless to prevent it.