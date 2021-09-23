Speaking out: Texas abortion ban is dangerous example to follow

It’s been reported recently that North Dakota lawmakers are seeking to pass an abortion ban modeled on a new Texas law that prohibits all abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Even if you believe abortion should be outlawed, the Texas law is a dangerous example to follow.
In one respect, the Texas law is nothing new. Numerous state legislatures, including North Dakota’s, have passed similar prohibitions in recent years, all of which have been struck down in federal court because they conflict with existing Supreme Court precedent. The goal of state abortion bans is to force the court to eventually overturn Roe v. Wade.
But that’s where the Texas law is dramatically different. It was not designed to force a Supreme Court case that might lead to overturning Roe. The Texas law was designed to evade judicial review entirely.
A state ban on abortion prior to viability (approximately 24 weeks into pregnancy) is unconstitutional based on current case law. Federal courts have the power to prohibit state officials from enforcing unconstitutional laws. If a state passes such a law, plaintiffs can file a lawsuit against state governmental officials and a federal court will stop the law from being enforced. So far, that has been the fate of every pre-viability abortion ban.
To avoid that outcome, the Texas law prohibits enforcement by state officials and allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or aids an abortion. To incentivize lawsuits, it also provides that a plaintiff can recover at least $10,000 in damages, attorney’s fees and court costs.
There are other state and federal laws authorizing private lawsuits to enforce their provisions, but only in addition to, and not in place of, government enforcement. The Texas law is unique in that it completely replaces government enforcement with private litigation.
The underlying idea in Texas is that if state officials can’t enforce the law, federal courts can’t prohibit its enforcement. That novel legal theory is what led to the Supreme Court’s recent refusal to put the law on hold as litigation is pending. The Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the law and explicitly pointed out that it raises serious constitutional questions. It ruled only that the suit was premature and targeted the wrong defendants -- a group of state officials and judges and a single antiabortion activist who disavows any intention to enforce the law.
All of this raises an important issue that goes well beyond abortion. If the legal theory from Texas is allowed to proliferate, it would be open season on other constitutional rights. State politicians could pass a law infringing on any constitutional right with which they disagree, and federal courts would be powerless to prevent it.
Those who are adamantly pro-life might cheer on the Texas Legislature for targeting abortion. But they also should worry about what might happen if the Texas approach expands across the country.
California could ban the ownership of all guns and allow private citizens to sue gun owners. New York could outlaw certain types of speech, perhaps even making it a crime to protest at an abortion clinic, and allow anyone to sue the protester. States could outlaw membership in certain disfavored groups or religions, and their members would be targeted by endless lawsuits.
Some politicians are so adamantly opposed to abortion that they’re willing to create a new legal regime in which private citizens are empowered to act as bounty hunters to trample on constitutional rights. Regardless of one’s views on abortion, that approach should be roundly rejected.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.