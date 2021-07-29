Speaking out: Term limit activists and critics alike demonstrate self-governance

Opinions in our community vary. Many North Dakotans show interest in term limits, but others are skeptical of the claim that term limits improve governance. Those who favor term limits for at least some elected positions often disagree on which offices should be subject to the limits and how many terms should be allowed. It is important to point out, however, that these disagreements show that a meaningful debate is emerging in our state. The debate itself should be embraced and disagreements should be explored rather than silenced. All sides of the debate have arguments that are genuinely worthy of consideration.

The term limits debate in North Dakota is fundamentally about our own self-governance. Our state’s initiated measure process exists so that we can put self-governance decisions like this one to a vote of the people. The debate -- and possible 2022 vote -- on term limits can offer us a refreshing break from the “culture war” and place our focus on actual governance. What do we want to see from our governors? What do we want to see from our legislators, commissioners and other leaders? Given your answers to those questions, are time limits on political power helpful, or do such limits hamper expertise? These are the questions that we must grapple with.