In February 2022, my column explored staffing trends at North Dakota’s public colleges and universities. Today I bring you an update on these trends by adding data from 2021-22 (see tinyURL.com/ND-higher-ed-staff-update for the data).

To monitor the health of our public colleges and universities, it’s important to track the prevalence of their tenured or tenure-track full-time faculty positions. Further, it’s key to compare tenure-track faculty prevalence with that of other instructional positions, such as part-time or non-tenure-track instructors. Campuses with decreasing full-time tenure-track positions – and an increasing reliance on other instructors – are moving away from norms that have made many campuses and college towns so great.

While new cohorts of students bring energy to higher ed communities, tenure-track faculty are the bedrock of any campus. These faculty accept lower salaries than they could earn in another sector so that they can build stable and meaningful lives at a college or university campus. This is because the passion these faculty have for teaching students or conducting research, paired with a degree of intellectual freedom and job security offered by tenure, results in “psychic income.”

It’s normal for a campus to have an ever-changing student body. Undergraduate and graduate students attend for several years to achieve their educational goals and then proceed to their careers. The stability of tenure-track faculty offers a key contrast. Such faculty offer continuity as students navigate their years, building supportive relationships with students. These faculty also take root and contribute to their neighborhoods, their own children’s schools, local nonprofits, municipal governments, and more. Our communities don’t benefit as much from “adjunct” higher ed lecturers who are just passing through. Stable, rooted faculty are healthy not just for the institutions they directly serve, but for their broader communities.

So what are the latest trends among our state’s public institutions? In brief, many are increasingly relying on non-tenure-track or part-time instructors and/or decreasing their numbers of tenure-track faculty. Each institution has its own pattern of changes seen in 2021-22. For instance, Bismarck State College, the North Dakota State College of Science, and Williston State College decreased tenured/tenure-track positions – while increasingly relying on other instructional positions – but to varying degrees.

UND and Valley City State University decreased tenured/tenure-track positions without significant increases to other instructional positions. Dakota College at Bottineau decreased tenured/tenure-track and part-time instructor positions in favor of non-tenure-track full-time instructors.

NDSU had little change to full-time instructional positions (tenure-track and non-tenure-track alike) while greatly increasing graduate teaching assistants. Meanwhile, NDSU reduced other part-time instructors.

Dickinson State University, Lake Region State College, and Mayville State University mostly held steady on tenured/tenure-track positions. However, Mayville decreased the number of other types of instructors while Dickinson and Lake Region increased their reliance on such instructors.

Finally, Minot State University stands out as the only institution to grow tenured/tenure-track positions while decreasing other instructional positions, based on the 2021-22 data.

The trends are interesting in light of ND House Bill 1446 from our recent legislative session. Although it ultimately failed, the bill would have damaged tenure at BSC and DSU and paved the way for the legislature to damage tenure at other institutions in future sessions. The bill would have reduced academic freedom, silenced dissent, and risked retaliation toward tenured faculty members. It would have also made the affected institutions less attractive for prospective tenure-track hires – cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face, so to speak.

For the moment, tenure is safe. However, many institutions are swapping tenure-track positions for those of less value to prospective employees and communities. This is not an inevitability; it is a choice that our state and communities can reject.