Speaking out: Tempted by the first attempt

A curious arrangement: My brain craves novelty because of executive dysfunction, but simultaneously fears change because of anxiety. This is why I love museums: fun facts in a temperate environment. A lack of future travel plans and a bitter pile of pamphlets for museums I won’t be seeing anytime soon has left me in a lurch. Emotionally and, because it is October after all, surly and shut in, like the Addams Family butler.

So I’ve spent the month seeking out new activities. A trip to the Fort Ransom area gave me an opportunity to try a few things for the first time, including: shooting a gun (not my thing), pickled asparagus (a little tangy for me), a can of Old Milwaukee (surprisingly enjoyable, especially after the asparagus).

Last week, I joined several fellow members of the Bismarck Beacon team for an introductory course in pickleball. Bismarck Beacon is a group of enthusiastic locals who help to connect newcomers to our city with organizations and activities that fit their interests. I’d played pickleball in high school as a part of a combination class (Pickleball/Dance) where I discovered that I lack rhythm and any awareness of my body below my neck. We learned how to waltz and which paddles to avoid because the wood was so cracked that splinters were inevitable. Both sports made me dizzy.

Fast-forward a decade and then some, and an instructor whose legs are so muscular it’s like he’s a set of Twizzlers wearing Nikes is re-explaining the concept of pickleball.

“It’s like tennis…” I’ve never played tennis. Sometimes as a kid, my mom would set up a tea party in the living room for my sisters and me. It was our favorite kind of Pretend where we each picked out an old prom dress or Gunne Sax from the dress-up rack in the basement. Once, I chose to embody the role of a rich person returning from a tennis game. We didn’t have a tennis outfit in the dress-up rack, so I made do with my mom’s high school wool cheerleading skirt and carried a frying pan as my tennis racket. I used a fake British accent while my mom poured chocolate milk from the porcelain teapot.

“It’s like badminton…” I don’t know the real rules of badminton. We had a beginner’s set at our lake cabin. We’d beg our grandma to stand on the deck and toss birdies down to us while we hit them back with a THWACK until all of them were stuck on the roof of the cabin. Then grandma would hold the ladder in one hand, her glass of beer in the other, while we picked them up off the mossy shingles.

“It’s like ping pong…” I would hide in the lunchroom during middle school dances because I was scared of talking to boys and scared of the cool girls who didn’t talk to me, and the lunchroom was the safest place where the kids who didn’t belong anywhere could go to wait for the dance to end. They didn’t even have chaperones in there; I assume it was likely because the air was heavy with awkward adolescence and plastic projectiles that would ricochet off the walls only to get stuck under the milk coolers.

So given all the references of what pickleball is like, I can’t accurately tell you the exact rules. I was told that as a lefty, I had an advantage, but I didn’t reap many benefits. What I lack in speed, I also lack in agility.

Last weekend I was invited to a Bob Ross painting party. I was mistaken in thinking I’d fare better. Speed and agility are also required in order to create a serene glen surrounded by happy trees. Don’t let Bob’s voice fool you, he’s a quick draw with a fan brush. A gunslinger with a palette knife. He doesn’t disappear into the sunset, he creates them before the first commercial break. And yet, the tourist should never seek perfection. You’re only getting a taste, an appetizer of the bigger picture. Paint, sweat and beers. I had fun.

So don’t be deterred despite a jet set hiatus. Take a tour to the natural wonder that is North Dakota’s only waterfall. Feel like a foreigner, as an enthusiastic racket-sport coach redefines words such as “kitchen” for you. Start your own museum gallery. Schmidt. Novice Trees, 2021. Acrylic on Canvas. I can be your guide.

Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0