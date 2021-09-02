Speaking out: Tech reform should put consumers first

The Sherman Antitrust act — one of the main federal laws governing the matter — was written to combat abuses by large trusts and railroads. Those firms were able to control markets through their sheer size and scale.

Teddy Roosevelt made a name for himself by breaking them up. He — like many public officials now — understood the problems can come with too few companies holding too much influence.

In the digital age, the challenges in antitrust law have changed with technology. And the issues surrounding them are even more multifaceted.

It's becoming clear consumers can be harmed in more ways than just price increases. The issues range from the right to free speech to data privacy. They even extend to the impact of misinformation and influence on our elections. The role large tech companies have in our lives and broader society is impossible to ignore.

“Big Tech” can be an easy political target. It can be convenient to lump all the tech giants together under the same umbrella. But there are a variety of issues posed by different companies in different sectors of their businesses. Using a broad regulatory brush should be avoided in one of the most innovative parts of our economy.