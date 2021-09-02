Speaking out: Tech reform should put consumers first

Ideas aren’t bound by national boundaries.
Earlier this week, the South Korean parliament passed a law that would allow mobile app developers to choose their own payment platforms. This would allow them to avoid the usual 15% or 30% cut taken by Apple or Google from sales on their app stores.
The law may sound familiar. The North Dakota Legislature looked at passing similar legislation earlier this year. It was voted down after national attention and lengthy debate.
North Dakota has been no stranger to debates surrounding Big Tech. This past December, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem signed on to two lawsuits regarding large tech companies. These included claims that Google stifles competition for online advertising and search engine options. The lawsuits drew support from a broad bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general.
At the congressional level, there are dozens of proposals making their way through the legislative process. These range from complete revamps of how online markets would work to removing liability protections for companies who censor protected speech.
While there is agreement that something needs to be done, some bills have more consensus than others. Congressman Kelly Armstrong serves on the committees that craft and consider many of these bills. He has been making consistent efforts to dig in on the policy and improve current laws.
The Sherman Antitrust act — one of the main federal laws governing the matter — was written to combat abuses by large trusts and railroads. Those firms were able to control markets through their sheer size and scale.
Teddy Roosevelt made a name for himself by breaking them up. He — like many public officials now — understood the problems can come with too few companies holding too much influence.
In the digital age, the challenges in antitrust law have changed with technology. And the issues surrounding them are even more multifaceted.
It's becoming clear consumers can be harmed in more ways than just price increases. The issues range from the right to free speech to data privacy. They even extend to the impact of misinformation and influence on our elections. The role large tech companies have in our lives and broader society is impossible to ignore.
“Big Tech” can be an easy political target. It can be convenient to lump all the tech giants together under the same umbrella. But there are a variety of issues posed by different companies in different sectors of their businesses. Using a broad regulatory brush should be avoided in one of the most innovative parts of our economy.
The European Union regulates tech companies much more aggressively than the US. But regulation related to data privacy has stifled innovation for startup companies and favored larger companies in the EU, according to the Harvard Business Review. Good intentions aren't enough.
Promoting innovation should always be in focus. But in order for innovation to truly work, large companies can’t have unchecked leverage to stifle competition at the expense of citizens and consumers.
These are complicated topics, requiring nuance and hard work. The debates are full of jargon and regulatory minutia. But the goal should always be on protecting and empowering consumers, both economically and otherwise.
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.