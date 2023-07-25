As I sat down to write this column, an email with my children’s school supply list for the 2023-24 school year arrived. Excitement for their new beginnings mixed with apprehension for students, teachers, and families on a broader scale in my mind. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, lasting delays in math and reading and an uptick in mental health and behavioral problems for students of all ages have been well-documented. Data published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last October that combined findings from eight studies on infants born just before and during the pandemic found evidence of impairment or delay in overall communication for kids now in the thick of toddlerhood. The global health emergency may be over, but the ramifications of this crisis on youth development and health remain, and teachers and parents have no choice but to address them. Truly, our youth will fare much better if capable, supportive adults everywhere assist with this mission. How can you help? Please allow this parent, psychologist, and passionate supporter of education to share a few thoughts:

1. For those fortunate enough cross paths with a “threenager,” those in the tremendous twos, or any other toddler, remember that your full attention and focus on communication can quickly make a difference. Ninety percent of brain development occurs in the first five years of life, and every interaction counts. Read to toddlers as much as possible. Remember both verbal and nonverbal communication matters, and find ways to engage with facial expressions, pointing, and pretend play that involve both body language and words. The most important interactions for this age group are what scientists call “serve and return” interactions. Imagine a tennis court. If a toddler tosses the ball over the net, swing back and keep the connection going until a natural end point, even if that means playing peek-a-boo behind the same couch 35 times in a row or picking up the ball intentionally dropped on the floor for the 10th time as giggles fill the room. Any opportunity for a toddler to practice back-and-forth social engagement will do wonders to improve any potential communication deficit.

2. Remember that many of our kids were thrown into the pandemic without having had the chance to develop excellent coping skills, including learning how to calm their bodies and brains during stress. Every day I hear adults lament about how common diagnoses of anxiety and depression are for youth, often with a negative or judgmental undertone and a comment about how they need to “toughen up.” Their comments have merit, although simply telling our youth to “toughen up” doesn’t seem to be resulting in substantial change. Our youth do need to and deserve to grow their ability to be resilient in times of stress, and it’s our responsibility as adults to help them do so. If you don’t have a child or teen actively in your life, consider mentoring or volunteering with youth. Kids learn best by example and in the context of healthy relationships. Additionally, when the body’s stress system has been hyperactive for a prolonged period, the body must go through a slow process of unlearning that automatic constant stress response and re-learning how to calm down. Let’s give our youth space and time to learn how to reconnect, or perhaps connect for the first time, to a state of safety, calm, and joy.

3. Kids thrive when their communities thrive. Pay attention to what people and systems in your personal and professional life need support and offer what you can. When leaders in a community unit are strong, healthy, and well-supported, significant improvement can begin to occur, but it takes contribution from every part of a community to sustain lasting change. This year can be the year where we see substantial gains in the areas of learning and social, emotional, and behavioral health that have shown deficits for youth if people from a variety of backgrounds and areas of influence come together to make it happen.