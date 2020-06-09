Speaking out: Taxpayers are owners, not customers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making or saving money dominates modern-day thinking. Those skilled at making money have memorized rules for how to accumulate wealth. The goal is simple -- sell stuff for more than you paid for it or buy it cheaper than everyone else. Whatever stuff you sell or buy, you are likely to have competition. The winner of this competition is the one who makes or saves the most money.

Making cars is an example of an industry in which these memorized rules apply. Buying labor for less has driven manufacturers to other countries for lower-cost workers. In some cases, those other countries include the United States. Mercedes Benz left Germany, where it was paying the highest labor price in the world, to make cars in Alabama. It dramatically reduced its labor costs. One of the rules for making money is don’t pay too much for labor.

Leaders of industry bring those memorized rules with them when they enter politics. President Donald Trump is a player in real estate, and his book “The Art of the Deal” lays out his understanding of what those rules are. Gov. Doug Burgum developed a software company and established a reputation for a consummate understanding of the rules for success in that business.