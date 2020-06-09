Speaking out: Taxpayers are owners, not customers

Making or saving money dominates modern-day thinking. Those skilled at making money have memorized rules for how to accumulate wealth. The goal is simple -- sell stuff for more than you paid for it or buy it cheaper than everyone else. Whatever stuff you sell or buy, you are likely to have competition. The winner of this competition is the one who makes or saves the most money.
Making cars is an example of an industry in which these memorized rules apply. Buying labor for less has driven manufacturers to other countries for lower-cost workers. In some cases, those other countries include the United States. Mercedes Benz left Germany, where it was paying the highest labor price in the world, to make cars in Alabama. It dramatically reduced its labor costs. One of the rules for making money is don’t pay too much for labor.
Leaders of industry bring those memorized rules with them when they enter politics. President Donald Trump is a player in real estate, and his book “The Art of the Deal” lays out his understanding of what those rules are. Gov. Doug Burgum developed a software company and established a reputation for a consummate understanding of the rules for success in that business.
It is natural that those two men bring the rules that made them successful in their respective businesses to their new roles as political leaders. Burgum recently suggested that taxpayers should be seen as customers. Rather than treating taxpayers as a monopoly, treat them as customers who can take their business elsewhere. A good rule in business is to earn your customers' trust every day in every transaction. Mercedes Benz didn’t give up on quality to get cheaper labor in Alabama. Mercedes’ customers demand quality.
The taxpayer as customer analogy in government suggests that if the voters don't like the product, they will switch suppliers at the next election. But they can’t. Whether you vote for Burgum or Trump, or their competition in 2020, the state and federal government remains the same. The products of government are the services those entities provide. The president or the governor have little to do with your Social Security check getting deposited or your car license renewal.
The analogy of taxpayers as customers of political leadership also fails. The current political system is a pay to play affair. Organized labor, industry groups of all sorts, corporations and wealthy individuals like Burgum spend lots of money to influence who is nominated. The individual voter only gets to choose from candidates who represent those interests. Only idealists talk about the quality of the character of the candidates. Idealists are dismissed quickly as irrelevant. Voters didn’t want either Clinton or Trump in 2016. Neither was their choice.
The analogy of the taxpayer as a customer fails because they are the actual owner of the enterprise. As collective owners, voters must define leadership traits needed for the enterprise to succeed. In a democracy, getting agreement on what is good leadership is hard work. Leading a nation or a state requires understanding international economic systems, understanding social and cultural systems, and adhering to accepted moral values.
Leaders who demonstrate moral values show affection for the people they serve. Jesus looked over Jerusalem, the most conflicted city in the history, and wept. When Burgum talked about people wearing masks to protect children with cancer, he choked up. Caring about people is not a business model, or even a political model, but it is an essential characteristic of leadership in a democracy. Isn’t it time compassion gets a vote?
Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.
