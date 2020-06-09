Speaking out: Taxpayers are owners, not customers

Speaking out: Taxpayers are owners, not customers

{{featured_button_text}}

Making or saving money dominates modern-day thinking. Those skilled at making money have memorized rules for how to accumulate wealth. The goal is simple -- sell stuff for more than you paid for it or buy it cheaper than everyone else. Whatever stuff you sell or buy, you are likely to have competition. The winner of this competition is the one who makes or saves the most money.

Making cars is an example of an industry in which these memorized rules apply. Buying labor for less has driven manufacturers to other countries for lower-cost workers. In some cases, those other countries include the United States. Mercedes Benz left Germany, where it was paying the highest labor price in the world, to make cars in Alabama. It dramatically reduced its labor costs. One of the rules for making money is don’t pay too much for labor.

Leaders of industry bring those memorized rules with them when they enter politics. President Donald Trump is a player in real estate, and his book “The Art of the Deal” lays out his understanding of what those rules are. Gov. Doug Burgum developed a software company and established a reputation for a consummate understanding of the rules for success in that business.

It is natural that those two men bring the rules that made them successful in their respective businesses to their new roles as political leaders. Burgum recently suggested that taxpayers should be seen as customers. Rather than treating taxpayers as a monopoly, treat them as customers who can take their business elsewhere. A good rule in business is to earn your customers' trust every day in every transaction. Mercedes Benz didn’t give up on quality to get cheaper labor in Alabama. Mercedes’ customers demand quality.

The taxpayer as customer analogy in government suggests that if the voters don't like the product, they will switch suppliers at the next election. But they can’t. Whether you vote for Burgum or Trump, or their competition in 2020, the state and federal government remains the same. The products of government are the services those entities provide. The president or the governor have little to do with your Social Security check getting deposited or your car license renewal.

The analogy of taxpayers as customers of political leadership also fails. The current political system is a pay to play affair. Organized labor, industry groups of all sorts, corporations and wealthy individuals like Burgum spend lots of money to influence who is nominated. The individual voter only gets to choose from candidates who represent those interests. Only idealists talk about the quality of the character of the candidates. Idealists are dismissed quickly as irrelevant. Voters didn’t want either Clinton or Trump in 2016. Neither was their choice.

The analogy of the taxpayer as a customer fails because they are the actual owner of the enterprise. As collective owners, voters must define leadership traits needed for the enterprise to succeed. In a democracy, getting agreement on what is good leadership is hard work. Leading a nation or a state requires understanding international economic systems, understanding social and cultural systems, and adhering to accepted moral values.

Leaders who demonstrate moral values show affection for the people they serve. Jesus looked over Jerusalem, the most conflicted city in the history, and wept. When Burgum talked about people wearing masks to protect children with cancer, he choked up. Caring about people is not a business model, or even a political model, but it is an essential characteristic of leadership in a democracy. Isn’t it time compassion gets a vote?

Bill Patrie

Bill Patrie

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Speaking out:
Columnists

Speaking out:

On May 22, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum issued a heartfelt plea to North Dakota residents to not turn the wearing of face masks into a “sense…

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

+10
Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?
Columnists

Commentary: Black Lives Matter. Do buildings?

Does the destruction of buildings matter when black Americans are being brazenly murdered in cold blood by police and vigilantes? That's the question that has been raging on the streets of Philadelphia, and across my architecture-centric social media feeds, over the last few days as a dark cloud of smoke spiraled up from Center City. What started as a poignant and peaceful protest in Dilworth ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

+10
Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment
Columnists

Commentary: Protesters who try to ban cameras miss the point of the First Amendment

"No recording allowed! Stop recording now!" It took a moment to register that the bullhorn admonishment was directed at me. I'd just parked my car and walked up to the edge of Oz Park near Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, where a couple hundred young people were gathered on a hill for the start of a march downtown to protest the killing of George Floyd. As I often do, especially when I'm ...

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone
Columnists

Commentary: Evangelicals can't bridge racial divides with reconciliation overtures alone

Evangelical leaders hesitated to criticize President Donald Trump after he ordered police and military authorities to use tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House so he could get his picture taken in front of nearby St. John's Episcopal Church. Trump's purpose in creating the photo op was not immediately clear, but it hardly seems a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News