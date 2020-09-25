Speaking out: Taking COVID seriously helps the community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You would have thought crime was down in recent months due to the pandemic. It is, and it isn’t. Arrests and prosecutions are down, but crime is still basically the same.

This is happening across the country. People are taking advantage of the situation and police/courts won’t put them in jail because of restrictions due to the virus. In most cases the people who committed the crime are being released back in public. This creates a problem with small offenses because people are kind of "getting away" with it.

A year ago, I did a column on the Bismarck Police Department and how they are dealing with the increase of drug use and crime that typically goes together with drug use. A year later I sat down with the police chief, but now we are talking about the Black Lives Matter movement and the pandemic.

If you know the true history of the police force, you know its roots did not start in best narrative for this country. If you don’t know what BLM's true core message is, then you need to look into both. When talking to the police chief about the BLM protest that happened here in Bismarck, he stated it was peaceful and they did exactly what they intended to do. He also said that the Bismarck Police Department reached out to the protesters before the event took place and they typically do that for all situations that might need police assistance.