Speaking out: Taking COVID seriously helps the community

You would have thought crime was down in recent months due to the pandemic. It is, and it isn’t. Arrests and prosecutions are down, but crime is still basically the same.
This is happening across the country. People are taking advantage of the situation and police/courts won’t put them in jail because of restrictions due to the virus. In most cases the people who committed the crime are being released back in public. This creates a problem with small offenses because people are kind of "getting away" with it.
A year ago, I did a column on the Bismarck Police Department and how they are dealing with the increase of drug use and crime that typically goes together with drug use. A year later I sat down with the police chief, but now we are talking about the Black Lives Matter movement and the pandemic.
If you know the true history of the police force, you know its roots did not start in best narrative for this country. If you don’t know what BLM's true core message is, then you need to look into both. When talking to the police chief about the BLM protest that happened here in Bismarck, he stated it was peaceful and they did exactly what they intended to do. He also said that the Bismarck Police Department reached out to the protesters before the event took place and they typically do that for all situations that might need police assistance.
The pandemic has hurt the police also. Several officers have gotten it. The pandemic isn’t something we should ignore, no matter how you think or believe it came to be. It is a force of nature, and if you think you understand nature and how it works, then you have never enjoyed an unpredictable winter in North Dakota. Where one day it can be 30 degrees and mild, and two hours later your bones in your body hurt from the cold.
If people would wear masks to reduce the spread of the virus, the virus would go down, and the jail cells would be able to go back to normal capacity, and the people who commit crimes would be using those cells. We are not going in that direction because of belief in "herd immunity," or that the virus is fake or "just like the flu."
Do we have time or the resources to hope herd immunity works? No. Also, is this virus is already 10 times deadlier than the common flu. Yes. We can argue about all of that later. Right now, we need to go with what works: the hand washing, the mask wearing and keeping a distance. Can you argue or debate all of this? Yes please, with your hands washed, your mask on and 6 feet from me.
As a community we should respect all the people we count on: teachers, police officers, firefighters, nurses and doctors. Protecting ourselves protects them and moves us forward out of this situation. Anyone who polarizes us by politicizing this isn’t helping anyone but themselves. I know we are better than this, we see it every day in the people who serve our community.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.
