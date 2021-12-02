Speaking out: Survey of presidents concludes No. 1 is No. 1

Joe Biden is president No. 46. Of the 46, who is your No. 1?

I’ve always been partial to Teddy Roosevelt, probably because of what’s in my heart more than what’s in my head.

Teddy certainly was a great American president, a risk-taker who shepherded progressive reforms and strong foreign policy through Congress, and who is credited with establishing strong conservation values throughout the country.

He also had his shortcomings, including his views about the country’s native people.

My heart likes him because of his love for our state, and how he attributed much of his success to the time he spent in North Dakota after the deaths of his mother and his wife.

We all have our favorites, no doubt, and probably our least favorites, too.

A survey of historians, political scientists and presidential scholars concludes that overall, No. 1 is No. 1.

During the first term of every new president, Sienna College Research Institute surveys experts and uses their views to rank the presidents from best to worst. The survey was conducted again this year, and once again George Washington came out at the top of the heap.

He hasn’t always been there. Often it’s been Honest Abe Lincoln. But one thing that has been fairly consistent -- Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson and the two Roosevelts are usually in the top five.

The bottom five hasn’t been quite as consistent, but most of the time Andrew Johnson comes in dead last. The other common names on the bottom of the list have been James Buchanan, Warren Harding and Franklin Pierce.

This year, Johnson comes in at No. 44. That’s last, because Sienna never includes the sitting president in the rankings, and because Grover Cleveland was president No. 22 and No. 24. (By the way, on the recent survey ranking, No. 22/24 was No. 23. Go figure.)

For most of the past presidents, the experts use historical records to arrive at their rankings. That can be pretty subjective, because there are no lived experiences. History can be kind to some who may not deserve it, and unkind to some who do.

The interesting and relevant part of these surveys is to see how the experts rank the presidents who impacted our lives as we’ve lived them.

My first presidential election was 1972. I was a freshman at the University of North Dakota, where, as at most college campuses in those days, students were rabidly supporting a peacenik, South Dakota’s George McGovern.

I was grateful for the sanctity of the voting booth, because I just couldn’t bring myself to support McGovern and I didn’t want anyone to know I voted for Richard Nixon, who in a couple short years would resign the office in disgrace. So much for my first presidential election vote.

“I am not a crook!” Nixon famously said in the wake of the Watergate scandal.

But he was, and to this day he’s the only president to have resigned the presidency. The experts gave Nixon deserved high marks for foreign policy and environmentalism, but his utter lack of integrity landed him in 29th place in the latest rankings.

Opposite Nixon on the integrity scale is Jimmy Carter, perhaps the most decent person to ever be elected president. Carter is the first president I ever saw in person, though he was a candidate when I did. I’ll never forget being called on to ask him a question during a campaign press conference at the Bismarck Airport.

This year, Carter, who was president during extremely difficult economic times but is credited with bringing Israel and Egypt together, is ranked No. 26.

Then there’s Bill Clinton, another loser on the integrity scale but a skilled compromiser whose greatest success was controlling the country’s deficit and the national debt. I got to meet him at a national newspaper gathering at the White House, where I handed him a check after The Journal held a symbolic deficit reduction bake sale.

Despite his dalliances, Clinton is ranked as the 15th best president.

Other top 20 presidents in my lifetime include Dwight Eisenhower, 6; John Kennedy, 10; Ronald Reagan, 13; Lyndon Johnson, 16; and Barack Obama, 17.

Joining Carter and Nixon in the bottom 20 are Gerald Ford at 27 and George W. Bush at 33.

Breaking into the bottom five this year is president No. 45, Donald Trump, who at No. 42 is ranked as our third-worst president.

There’s that integrity thing again.

Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.

