Speaking out: Support unique businesses this holiday season

I have the greatest Christmas plan for 2020 but it involves you, the people of North Dakota and especially the Bismarck area.

Before I tell you of this great plan, I should disclose that I have no financial connection to any of the businesses in our area. Still, if we want these businesses to be around next spring and summer, we need to invest in them now. They have worked hard to be part of our community -- many of them offering a place we can get together -- and we are going to need that once we clear the pandemic.

One of the places I enjoyed was Bird Dog Brewery, but it closed recently. I am not sure if it was the pandemic or maybe the community? I would hear, "Where is it located?" and "I wanted to go but ...." I got to know Dennis -- the owner and a great guy -- and I think Bismarck as a community could have supported him better. And I have heard from other people who are really concerned about whether their business will make it into the next year. Businesses we need in a community.

An old friend of mine is an owner/manager of a movie theater in Jamestown. Cory and I may have completely different political views on many things, but you sit us in front of a movie, and we are in heaven. The acting, lighting, cinematography and the story become a fun debate about something we both enjoy.