Speaking out: Support unique businesses this holiday season

I have the greatest Christmas plan for 2020 but it involves you, the people of North Dakota and especially the Bismarck area.
Before I tell you of this great plan, I should disclose that I have no financial connection to any of the businesses in our area. Still, if we want these businesses to be around next spring and summer, we need to invest in them now. They have worked hard to be part of our community -- many of them offering a place we can get together -- and we are going to need that once we clear the pandemic.
One of the places I enjoyed was Bird Dog Brewery, but it closed recently. I am not sure if it was the pandemic or maybe the community? I would hear, "Where is it located?" and "I wanted to go but ...." I got to know Dennis -- the owner and a great guy -- and I think Bismarck as a community could have supported him better. And I have heard from other people who are really concerned about whether their business will make it into the next year. Businesses we need in a community.
An old friend of mine is an owner/manager of a movie theater in Jamestown. Cory and I may have completely different political views on many things, but you sit us in front of a movie, and we are in heaven. The acting, lighting, cinematography and the story become a fun debate about something we both enjoy.
I remember taking my kids to "A Bug’s Life" at the Gateway Theater while Cory was a manager there, which my kids thought was pretty cool. When their eyes adjusted and that projector came on, the look on their faces was beyond what I could describe, except just pure joy. As we sat together enjoying the whole experience, I thought of the little Dakota Theater on what used to be on Fourth Street. I loved that theater because of the personality and classic feel. We do not want to lose the theater experience altogether; support these businesses.
The first time I walked into Laughing Sun, I could not believe a brewery had made it to Bismarck. I wanted it to succeed, but will the people of Bismarck like this kind of beer? They did, and the downtown got a burst from Laughing Sun and now Gideon’s (Laughing Sun relocated). The art, music and the great people make it a joy to be in there.
This isn’t just about breweries. It is about our restaurants, clothing stores, candy and nuts (yes, there is a store like that), movie theaters, record stores (we have a record store), and so many other businesses that add a unique flavor to our community.
Here is where you come in. Please consider buying gift cards to as many of these places as possible. Big theaters to small. Big breweries to small. All of those restaurants you never tried but wanted to, like that cool, eccentric wine bar/restaurant, Anima Cucina, The Walrus, The Craftcade and even Thomas & Moriarty's in Mandan. Gift card them up. All of them.
Have a safe and wonderful holiday season, and I hope to see you out and about next summer.
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.
