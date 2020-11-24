Speaking out: Support local artists during holiday season

It does not seem like it should be time for holiday shopping, but here we are. Even though holidays look different this year due to COVID-19, I imagine it will still involve gift-giving and special moments.

Small, locally-owned businesses have suffered economic hardships in the last few months, so it is crucial we support those businesses with our holiday shopping. But more specifically, I urge everyone to support local artists this holiday season.

Art fosters creativity and expression. It can open us up to new ideas, bring feelings of peace and happiness, or serve as a reflection of history and culture. Whether in a workplace, entry way, or bedroom, art adds value to any space.

Buying local artwork also stimulates our local economy and supports people within our communities. North Dakota is home to some incredibly talented artists, and many have works on display in Bismarck at places like The Capital Gallery, Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative, and Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.