Speaking out: Support local artists during holiday season

It does not seem like it should be time for holiday shopping, but here we are. Even though holidays look different this year due to COVID-19, I imagine it will still involve gift-giving and special moments.
Small, locally-owned businesses have suffered economic hardships in the last few months, so it is crucial we support those businesses with our holiday shopping. But more specifically, I urge everyone to support local artists this holiday season.
Art fosters creativity and expression. It can open us up to new ideas, bring feelings of peace and happiness, or serve as a reflection of history and culture. Whether in a workplace, entry way, or bedroom, art adds value to any space.
Buying local artwork also stimulates our local economy and supports people within our communities. North Dakota is home to some incredibly talented artists, and many have works on display in Bismarck at places like The Capital Gallery, Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative, and Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.
The Capital Gallery is displaying a solo exhibition by Bob Matz. Matz is a retired Bismarck Public Schools art teacher whose work illustrates North Dakota landscapes. Aside from Matz’s pieces, the gallery is filled with items for everyone. The gallery store displays a variety of handmade jewelry, glass and ceramic vases, copper plates and figures, hand-crafted wood pens and utensils, candles and more. The Capital Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Similarly, there is something for everyone at the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative. The cooperative displays art from artists of all ages -- high school students to retirees. For people interested in starting to collect or display art, the cooperative is a great option. Pieces are affordable but do not lack value. Aside from traditional works of art on paper or canvas, the cooperative also has handmade ceramics, jewelry and other gift options. Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative is open Thursdays and Fridays from Noon to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and by appointment.
Finally, the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association has a variety of art made by local artists. Over the holiday season, the association will be displaying its member artists, which include artists with different styles and mediums. The association also carries a number of items that would be great gifts. Bismarck Art & Galleries Association is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-3 p.m.
Please shop at local businesses and consider giving local art as gifts this holiday season. Our local talent needs and deserves our support.
Katie Winbauer, a Bismarck native, is a student at the University of North Dakota School of Law where she is the Outside Articles Editor of the North Dakota Law Review. She serves as president of the North Dakota Student Media Association and has been a local speaker for the March for Our Lives movement.
