There’s often consternation, hand-wringing, and general complaining about the work ethic of “today’s” youth. I put that in quotes because I think this is a perpetual issue between generations, not just literally today’s. Regardless, it’s an issue. So, are young people actually lazy or we judging them from our vantage point? We may never know. That said, I find it ironic that we “old people” complain about it, yet it is us who are raising them. Young people will never become hard workers if they aren’t taught and encouraged. No child wakes up with a burning desire to do chores (or at least I hope that’s true and it isn’t just my kids). They need expectations and they need to see the value in their work. Sometimes that’s through a reward, but other times it’s gaining intrinsic motivation.

Enter Lemonade Day. Lemonade Day is hosted by the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC and will happen Saturday all around town. The idea is for kids to try their hand at running a small business: a lemonade stand. They set up a business plan and budget, find an investor, purchase their supplies, create their stand and any associated marketing, sell their lemonade, pay back their investor, and figure out what to do with their profits – whether to keep them, donate a portion, reinvest in their business, etc.

Truthfully, I didn’t know what to make of this when it first started several years ago. Lemonade stands all over town didn’t seem that entrepreneurial and who can’t run a lemonade stand? Well, then I had kids and then as they grew, they started to have lemonade stands. It’s a lot more work than it appears. We just had one about a week ago complete with blue Gatorade, pink lemonade, and homemade cookies. There were three different signs (that I think each had three different sets of pricing), there was a table, chairs, a money box, cups, napkins, and a small umbrella. The really hard part was, by the time all of those things were set, our kids’ attention spans were reaching their limit. We pulled through and waved down cars and walkers for a whole hour. Results included about eight sales, two people paid more than asked, and one person walked away without paying. Solid life lessons.

We have a similar albeit smaller program like this through Make-A-Wish called Kids for Wish Kids. Individuals or groups of kids, like a classroom, sports team, or neighborhood friends can create their own fundraiser so their peers with critical illnesses can get their wish granted. It’s fun to watch kids come up with ideas like dunk tanks, pancake feeds, dress-up days, and coin wars. Sometimes there are even wish kids in their schools or classes, helping the participants see the impact of their work more clearly.

These are the opportunities young people need to learn ownership and responsibility. To try, to succeed effectively, and to get back up after failure. They learn that other people depend on them, that deadlines matter, and they need to follow through on commitments. All the makings of a good work ethic.

If you have a child participating in Lemonade Day, thank you for signing them up and developing these skills in them. If you don’t, please grab a few dollars and stop by a few stands on Saturday. It’s far more effective to teach a work ethic than it is to complain about one. Cheers!