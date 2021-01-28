Speaking out: Sugar coating for the winter blues

My sister recently sent a photo of her baby son experiencing his first sled ride. My nephew is only 6 months old. At this point, Lewis mostly just drools and exists. In the picture he was wrapped in a fuzzy snowsuit, a lumberjack hat and impossibly small snow boots -- looking very plump and alone on the plastic sled, much like the last pizza roll on a platter at a middle school sleepover party.

I imagine that like microwaved hors d'oeuvres, he too was deceptively cool on the outside but remained toasty on the inside. In a short video, Lewis and my sister embarked on his first ever descent down a frozen hill. His mom sat behind him as they rode down a gentle slope on the lawn; she lifted up his stiff arms and let out a “wheeee” for the both of them. Someday he’ll be able to soak in the "Schoolhouse Rock" episode about interjections, but for now he was trying to process what had just occurred. “Do you like the snow?” my sister asked, delighted to have conquered this northern climate rite of passage. Lewis tipped over.