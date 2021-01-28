Speaking out: Sugar coating for the winter blues

My sister recently sent a photo of her baby son experiencing his first sled ride. My nephew is only 6 months old. At this point, Lewis mostly just drools and exists. In the picture he was wrapped in a fuzzy snowsuit, a lumberjack hat and impossibly small snow boots -- looking very plump and alone on the plastic sled, much like the last pizza roll on a platter at a middle school sleepover party.
I imagine that like microwaved hors d'oeuvres, he too was deceptively cool on the outside but remained toasty on the inside. In a short video, Lewis and my sister embarked on his first ever descent down a frozen hill. His mom sat behind him as they rode down a gentle slope on the lawn; she lifted up his stiff arms and let out a “wheeee” for the both of them. Someday he’ll be able to soak in the "Schoolhouse Rock" episode about interjections, but for now he was trying to process what had just occurred. “Do you like the snow?” my sister asked, delighted to have conquered this northern climate rite of passage. Lewis tipped over.
Now that the holidays have passed, I’ve completed the cycle of shame for leaving my tree up too long and moved onto the next stage in which I’ve resolved to let the tree become a part of my regular decor. Oh tannenbaum! How useful are your branches! The long plastic bristles make an excellent place to hold the influx of tax documents arriving in the mail. In any case, it’s the time of year where winter loses its charm. Don’t take me for someone who needs a vacation on a beach somewhere once my midwinter vitamin D level is depleted -- I prefer a cool climate. I’m a girl of the North. It’s just that once we pack away the jingle bells and party hats and leg lamps, that effervescent seasonal glow dims. We don’t walk in a winter-wonderland so much as we trudge. The sun it seems, also is in quarantine. Even during mild years like this one, there’s always a windshield to scrape and a lost mitten to look for (if you find a left, black wool mitten with pink accents, please let me know).
Part of the tedium is winter gear. I think I look cool in my autumn-weather leather jacket. In winter, I think I look like a cautious prairie dog as I attempt to peek over my layers of sweater, coat, scarf and seasonal depression. I recently inherited my mom’s Recess Coat. As an elementary teacher for a few decades, she is an expert in durable outdoor wear. The Recess Coat goes well below my knees. She bought it in the 1980s, which is made apparent by the puffed sleeves, for extra shoulder insulation. The original zipper pull broke, so a tiny plastic elephant attached with a paper clip is now the operating mechanism. I am a feminine version of the mummified little brother in "A Christmas Story" when I wear the Recess Coat. And just as soon as I choose to embrace snowflakes with the same enthusiasm as Julie Andrews, I get snow in my boot and must continue on with the nightmare that is a damp sock.
Kids however, always seem unaffected by these doldrums. Yards across Bismarck are guarded by some really ugly snowmen, scrounged together from the pitiful yield of this season’s limited snowfall. Without the crystallized dignity of more famous snowmen in their magical top hats, these sand-covered spheres rarely resemble Frosty and look more like a bucket of long-forgotten freezer-burned ice cream. Winter is a good time to be a kid. You can pretend to be polar bear or a sled dog. You can build a snow fort or waddle like a penguin. You can make a weapon out of an icicle until your mom finds out about it.
One morning, reluctant to chip ice off my windshield, I decided to walk to work. Fully enveloped in the Recess Coat and a fluffy scarf, my glasses immediately steamed up. Taking them off, I could see well enough to follow the sidewalk, but the falling snow increased the blurriness of my view. My mitten-covered hands were useless in trying to turn on a podcast and my headphones were lost in the depths of my coat pocket anyway. Stripped to the basic senses with limited movement and vision and only the sound of crunching snow, surrounded by the warmth of my mom’s coat, maybe this is what a first winter feels like. Next year, I hope to introduce Lewis to the concept of a snowball, but first I look forward to seeing him experience the spring for the first time. Poor thing, he has no idea what seasonal allergies are, or even where his nose is. Innocence is bliss.
Kayla Schmidt is a freelance writer and creative collaborator with The Good Kids. She's a North Dakota boomerang: originally from Minot, she took a detour to study in England before settling in Bismarck.