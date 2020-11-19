Speaking out: Stuck in the middle amid the pandemic

Last week I had my first experience as a substitute teacher for a seventh grade class. I have a lot of teachers in my family and while I am passionate about education, I’m more comfortable with public speaking as an entertainer than an instructor. The students were great. They did their work -- or were at least quiet about it if they were just pretending to work. And despite the changes in middle school since I was last a student -- each student has a laptop, everyone wore their face masks with no fuss, the curriculum is heavily app-based -- it was exactly like the seventh grade I remember.

It’s just as easy to see the hierarchy, the cool kids and the outcasts. The general sense of not-wanting-to-be-there is still heavy in the air (so is the smell of chicken nuggets). No one made eye contact with me. It was as if I was right back at Erik Ramstad. This time I did not have braces.

I remember adults telling me that it was just a phase. After all, puberty and maturity were inevitable. Some girls prefer Barbies to boyfriends, but eventually none of that matters -- we will all have to pay taxes and car insurance in the end. They weren’t wrong. But this year it seems like we’re all back in middle school or stuck in the annex, waiting for something to happen and expecting that thing to be bad.