Speaking out: Stop and think before believing

Did you know that there are approximately 450 “reality” shows on television in America and most are heavily “scripted?” What I mean is the people in them are often misrepresented, story plots are made up, and so-called winners are predetermined by the producers. We are constantly bombarded with misrepresentations, and lying has become the acceptable norm.
Is it any wonder that there are people who believe the lies that are perpetuated online or on cable news networks by political factions? Don’t for an instant believe everything you are being told, based on political party or personality or news organization.
We all use labels to define who we are as a person; old, young, married, single and so on. Political parties and individuals do the same, conservative, liberal or moderate. They also use labels to define their enemies; Muslim, RINO, socialist, gay, liberal or other names used to belittle or demean.
Many people may believe everything that the president says is the truth, while others think the opposite. I say stop and think for a minute. When you are talking with someone during your daily life, do you have someone else there saying this is what you meant or that is not what you said, or you took it out of context. No! What we say is what we mean, whether you misspoke or did not tell the truth or whatever. I want you to realize that most things stated are often based on a political agenda, and that agenda does not make it truthful.
In the past few weeks, several “Letters to the Editor” caught my attention. In the first one, the writer complained about “Democrats” bullying “Republicans.” You are entitled to your belief, but I watch some of the rallies that the president has, and he attacks everyone or everything that he rails against. There is no love, compassion or understanding of those he views as enemies. So, is that not the same thing? Or is it only the free speech of Democrats that you wish to silence?
The second one was where the writer was addressing the recent refugee issue in which they stated that the issue of a recall was over cost and not based on bigotry. The writer stated that she did not believe the calculations provided by Lutheran Social Services were correct. She went on to attempt to prove her case by listing figures from FAIR.org. FAIR.org stands for Federation of American Immigration Reform. It is a white supremacist website that promotes negative response to minorities, particularly people of color. Now you can decide whether it is the cost or the hatred of others.
The third one attempted to label the coronavirus as being irrelevant and “fake news.” This lack of compassion and dismissive attitude toward those suffering and dying from this disease is pathetic. I am sure the survivors of this virus feel differently, and I believe that it will get much worse before it gets better. We are only at the beginning stage of this event, and not everything needs to be a political statement.
I am not here to question what you as an individual believes, but I would like to ask you to have an open mind to what you see or hear. Try to get both sides of the issue before you agree or condemn, and remember that the truth usually lies somewhere in between. We will never succeed as a nation if we continue to be divided by politics, and working across the aisle, regardless of differences, only makes this country better, not worse.
In closing, if you do not believe that people can be misled in their beliefs, in a recent poll, 38% of those asked believed that the coronavirus came from drinking the Mexican beer labeled “Corona.” Or maybe it’s their way to get back at us for building the “Wall.”
Also, for those people who believe that the president is always truthful and honest, it was he who stated that the coronavirus was a “hoax” perpetrated by the Democrats.
Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.