Speaking out: Stop and think before believing

Did you know that there are approximately 450 “reality” shows on television in America and most are heavily “scripted?” What I mean is the people in them are often misrepresented, story plots are made up, and so-called winners are predetermined by the producers. We are constantly bombarded with misrepresentations, and lying has become the acceptable norm.

Is it any wonder that there are people who believe the lies that are perpetuated online or on cable news networks by political factions? Don’t for an instant believe everything you are being told, based on political party or personality or news organization.

We all use labels to define who we are as a person; old, young, married, single and so on. Political parties and individuals do the same, conservative, liberal or moderate. They also use labels to define their enemies; Muslim, RINO, socialist, gay, liberal or other names used to belittle or demean.