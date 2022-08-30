Speaking out: Stoking anger and fear for money and votes

No one in America would be better off if we didn’t have the FBI to find drug dealers, hackers and sexual predators.

We’d all be worse off if we didn’t have police to keep our streets and communities safe.

Citizens from coast to coast would suffer adverse consequences if we didn’t have the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study and advise us on public health crises, or if we didn’t have the courts to resolve disputes and punish offenders, or ICE and Human Services and school boards and the IRS and USDA and DOT and many more to do for us what we can’t do for ourselves.

These are iconic American institutions, established over the years by government leaders to serve the public by doing important work on behalf of the common good of all Americans.

In recent years politicians like those who established these institutions have turned to tearing them down, and we collectively have lost total confidence in them. Opinion polls show support for Congress, the Justice Department, the courts, law enforcement, Hollywood, professional sports, journalists and just about any government entity has descended to its low point.

We would rather criticize school board members -- often loudly and profanely -- for making wrong decisions than support them for their dedication to students. We read of threats on the lives and even the families of FBI and law enforcement agents and candidates for office and sitting officials who do or say something objectionable to one side or the other.

This is the result of extreme oppositional politics. Republicans have moved hard to the right and Democrats have moved hard to the left, leaving a vast center on the political spectrum of people who go unrepresented.

As a result, fewer and fewer of us find a fit in either party. It’s a condition that’s exacerbated by the juvenile ways in which the parties behave. It’s all about money and power, with policy and governance an afterthought.

One side will never let the other’s misfortune or misdeed go unpunished.

They will, though, turn it into a fundraising opportunity. Money and power, you know.

The point of a political party is for like-minded people to get together with a goal of electing other like-minded people who will pass laws and make policies with which they agree. Conversely, they want to avoid laws and policies made by differently-minded people.

Regrettably we seem to have arrived at a place where the means is more important than the end. In other words, the money and power -- translation, getting your people elected -- are worshipped more than laws and policies.

Both sides have been repeatedly shown to be guilty beyond a shadow of a doubt, but the most recent confirmation of this sad and regrettable circumstance was provided by Perrie Schafer, chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

A day after FBI agents executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and home, Schafer released a statement calling it “a dark day for America” and an “overreach of our justice system” that “seriously undermines the public’s trust in our institutions.”

This admonition came before any of us knew what the FBI was looking for, why a federal judge determined there was good reason to authorize the search, or what the good reason was.

Further stoking the fires of fear, he warned that “the Democrats” won’t stop with Trump, “they’re coming for all of us ...”

Republicans like Schafer argued long and loud after the Mar-a-Lago search that this was Democrats using the courts and the FBI to “get” Republicans. The result is that trust in institutions like the courts and the FBI further degrades.

Democrats did the same thing during Black Lives Matter protests by advocating for defunding the police.

The reason: every time there’s misfortune or misdeed one side or the other or both will pounce. They spread anger and fear in search of money and votes.

But when the money and votes are won or lost, the anger and fear remain raw.

Can’t the politicians see that the institutions they so callously disrespect are the very cornerstones of our democracy?

It’s the politicians that are degrading our trust in these institutions just when we need them the most.

We need the politicians to stop it now.

If they don’t, they must be prepared to take the blame for the demise of our democracy.

By then will it be too late?