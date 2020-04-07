Speaking out: Step up and protect our community

In this time of need, we must all thrive to show more compassion for others and pay less attention to our own selfish needs. It is time for us to come together as a neighborhood, a community, a city, a state, a country and a global nation. If we can collectively do this, then we can overcome this threat to our way of life. We all must be concerned about our most vulnerable citizens and do what we can to support those heroes on the front lines of this fight, who are pleading for our help in this ongoing battle.

The federal government needs to release all stockpiles of needed supplies and do whatever is needed to obtain more. It is not the time to continue to divide. This is not a political rally, and press conferences should be about saving lives and not about ratings or the stroking of personal egos. We also do not need politicians of epicenters to demand needed hospital supplies from those less-affected and less-populated states. The citizens of one state are not more important or necessary than those of other states. We are all in this together and must unite in this fight.

I want to give recognition to all the governors and hospital personnel who have stepped up to lead the fight in their states, including our own Gov. Doug Burgum. Thank you. I also want to recognize the personal sacrifices that my son has made to keep his hospital and his community as safe as possible. Thank you.

It is past time. No one cares what political party you are when you're dead. It is up to all of us. The question you need to ask is at what cost? Is the final body count in our nation going to be 20,000, 200,000 or 2 million? Step up or get out of the way.

Bob Cartledge was born and raised in Bismarck and lived here most of his life. He is retired after working close to 30 years for the North Dakota State Penitentiary, where he supervised the Treatment Unit. He was recently a member of the city’s Special Assessment Task Force. He and his wife were therapeutic foster parents for over 20 years with Path of North Dakota. He is an avid hunter, especially upland birds, and a part-time blogger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0