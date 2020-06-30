Speaking out: Statue removal symbolic of bigger issues

The removal of historical statues and monuments that some deem offensive has accelerated in recent weeks. The issue is larger than any particular historical figure or event. It’s about how we view American history and deal with the troubling aspects of our past.
The most immediate point is that even if some statues and monuments warrant removal (as some probably do), they should not be unlawfully torn down by mobs. Laws protecting public monuments should be enforced, and those who seek removal should go through a legal process. The same local governments that have given tacit approval by not stopping spontaneous removal likely would be sympathetic to legal requests for removal.
Statues themselves are not history. They are merely symbols of history. Tearing down statues and monuments is also symbolic, representing a reaction to interpretations of American history that for too long ignored or minimized racism, oppression and other uncomfortable parts of the story.
But reaction can quickly become overreaction. Widespread removal of statues and monuments, especially without public debate, does not evince a desire to balance the scales of history. It seems more like an effort to tip the scales in the opposite direction, to historical interpretation as one-sided and simplistic as that which it seeks to replace.
An ascendant interpretation of American history tends to view nearly all historical figures and events through the lens of racism and oppression. Not all who support removing statues and monuments subscribe to that view. But some certainly do. The recent mob mentality manifests an emotional interpretation of history based almost exclusively on race, rather than a balanced interpretation based on reason.
The movement to remove statues and monuments largely began with Confederate memorials, but there was never much reason to think it would end there. Recent events show its ever-expanding breadth. Both Union and Confederate monuments have been torn down or targeted for removal, including statues of Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and Union officers. Statues of George Washington, Christopher Columbus, Spanish conquistadors, and Catholic missionaries have been vandalized and removed.
When you view history almost entirely through the lens of race, the potential targets for removal are nearly endless. Why should a monument to Washington (slaveholder) dominate the skyline of our nation’s capital? Why do Jefferson (slaveholder), Lincoln (racist), and FDR (segregationist), deserve to be honored in Washington? Come to think of it, shouldn’t we change the very name of our nation’s capital?
In North Dakota, statues of Lewis and Clark or the Pioneer Family at the State Capitol grounds seem ripe for removal as symbols of white displacement of Native Americans. If one views history through the sole prism of race, there’s virtually no end to the parade of condemnation.
We should worry that today’s insistence that statues be removed could become tomorrow’s demand that history only be written and taught in a certain “approved” way. We should be loath to travel even partly down the slippery slope toward an Orwellian society where “every book [has been] rewritten…every statue and street building has been renamed…and history has stopped.”
Historical interpretation that myopically fixates on race and oppression fails to tell the entire story, just like the sterilized version of American history that ignored or minimized the more uncomfortable truths from our past. We will never achieve a more accurate and complete historical understanding by simply substituting the old, one-sided view of history with a new version dominated almost exclusively by race.
Like all of human history, America’s story is full of good and evil, triumph and tragedy, liberty and oppression, and complicated, flawed human beings. We should have the intellectual courage to make room for all of it.
Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.
