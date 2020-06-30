Speaking out: Statue removal symbolic of bigger issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The removal of historical statues and monuments that some deem offensive has accelerated in recent weeks. The issue is larger than any particular historical figure or event. It’s about how we view American history and deal with the troubling aspects of our past.

The most immediate point is that even if some statues and monuments warrant removal (as some probably do), they should not be unlawfully torn down by mobs. Laws protecting public monuments should be enforced, and those who seek removal should go through a legal process. The same local governments that have given tacit approval by not stopping spontaneous removal likely would be sympathetic to legal requests for removal.

Statues themselves are not history. They are merely symbols of history. Tearing down statues and monuments is also symbolic, representing a reaction to interpretations of American history that for too long ignored or minimized racism, oppression and other uncomfortable parts of the story.

But reaction can quickly become overreaction. Widespread removal of statues and monuments, especially without public debate, does not evince a desire to balance the scales of history. It seems more like an effort to tip the scales in the opposite direction, to historical interpretation as one-sided and simplistic as that which it seeks to replace.