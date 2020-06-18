Speaking out: Statewide primary turnout not significantly impacted by mail ballot process

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did the pandemic -- and North Dakota’s reliance on a vote-by-mail process for this month’s election -- impact overall voter turnout? In brief, the scientific answer seems to be “probably not.”

By conventional scientific standards, election turnout in North Dakota is predictable. I used common statistical methods, along with statewide turnout rates from June 2000 to November 2018, to build a model of turnout. I then used this model to predict 2020 turnout rates. If actual turnout rates fall in line with my predictions, then the pandemic (and our reliance on vote-by-mail) didn’t change statewide turnout beyond what we’d expect in a pandemic-free year.

In my data set, the 20 elections from 2000 to 2018 are coded as either June primaries or November general elections. They also are coded as occurring in either a presidential election year or a midterm election year. The number of statewide ballot measures within each election also is included. Finally, I recorded turnout as reported on the Vote.ND.gov site. I used this information to systematically investigate which factors predict turnout in North Dakota. From there, I built the model of turnout mentioned above.