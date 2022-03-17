Speaking out: State should not be invested in Russia, China

In response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, North Dakota officials have been scrambling to divest from approximately $75 million in Russian investments.

That’s the right thing to do, but it’s also an easy decision when everyone is jumping on the divestment bandwagon. The bigger question is why state officials had no problem investing in Russia until now.

The invasion of Ukraine is the most recent, albeit the most brazen and bloody, of Putin’s military adventures. Since 2008, from South Ossetia and Abkhazia to the Crimean Peninsula and the Donbas, Russia has been reclaiming parts of the old Soviet Union.

Beyond its territorial expansion, the Russian regime is one of the most corrupt and autocratic in the world. Putin and his cadre of oligarchs have looted trillions from the Russian people, poisoned and imprisoned journalists and political opponents, launched cyberattacks against the West, and attempted to influence U.S. elections (notwithstanding how overblown many of those election interference charges actually were).

Despite all this, state officials had no problem investing tens of millions in taxpayer dollars in Putin’s regime.

What’s more troubling is that our state has invested approximately $100 million in Chinese companies, many with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party. That includes companies such as Alibaba and Tencent, both of which have been credibly accused of developing facial recognition and surveillance software to detect and track Uyghur and other ethnic minorities, millions of whom have been placed in concentration camps.

China is by far America’s biggest geopolitical rival. Its stated goal is to replace America as the dominant superpower in the world, and it's rapidly achieving that aim through economic coercion and military expansion. On top of that, China runs one of the most extensive propaganda and surveillance states in the world and controls its citizens in a way that Putin could only dream of.

Our national policy toward China during the last three decades has been driven by the greed and shortsightedness of corporate America. We have subsidized China’s rise because there’s money to be made in the short term. But the long term consequences will be here sooner than we think.

Perhaps after China invades Taiwan state officials will finally realize that investing in China is not in our state’s or our nation’s best interest.

North Dakota is certainly not alone when it comes to questionable foreign investments. But our elected leaders’ willingness to subsidize countries such as Russia and China (not to mention other unsavory regimes in places such as Saudi Arabia), indicates that some basic reforms are needed when it comes to the investment of taxpayer dollars.

Any state entity that oversees investments should release quarterly financial statements showing all investment holdings and the countries in which the investments are made. It shouldn’t require a citizen or journalist making an open records request for taxpayers to find out where their money is invested and which countries it is helping.

We should stop relying solely on out-of-state consultants and money managers, who tend to view the world as nothing more than a giant financial market. Instead, financial advisers and banks in North Dakota could handle at least part of the state’s investment portfolio. A significant portion of state money should be invested right here in North Dakota. The state’s efforts in that regard have so far been less than impressive.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with foreign investments, and they are inevitable when managing billions of dollars. But it would be wise to put more money to work in our own state and avoid investments in our nation’s geopolitical rivals whose intentions toward us are anything but friendly.

Tory Jackson is an attorney and writer. His legal practice involves real estate and business matters, with a particular focus on historic rehabilitation projects. He holds degrees from Bismarck State College, the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School. He lives in Bismarck, where he was born and raised.

