Speaking out: Springtime a reminder of vital hope

An oppressor’s common tactic is to crush hope. Cruel parents tell their children “You will never amount to anything.” “Don’t want what you can’t have” and “lower your expectations if you want to be happy” are often instructions from older people to younger people. Established older people ask younger folks to accept their position in life and “bloom where you are planted.” There is a lot to accept about yourself. Where you were raised, your parents' religion, your parents' politics, family traditions, social and economic status.

The colonies at the time of the revolutionary war were asked to accept the “benevolent rule” of the British. The people of Ukraine are being asked to accept rule by Russia. And just as some people in the colonies thought British rule wasn’t so bad, some Ukraine people think a closer alliance with Russia is a good thing. The hope of a democratically controlled free and independent country, in 1776 by the colonies and in 2022 by the Ukrainian people may seem unrealistic given the power of the empires seeking to dominate them.

Though separated by 246 years, Americans and Ukrainians felt the powerful emotion of defiance. Defiance based on experience of freedom and independence and fed by a persistent hope and confidence in the ability to govern themselves.

For the last 40 years in America the ability to self-govern has been under attack. President Reagan gave voice to the idea that government was part of the problem and under his leadership he would get government “off your back and out of your pocketbook.” The idea of unfettering the bold leadership of entrepreneurs from government regulators and thereby creating a growing and vibrant economy culminated in a radically reduced tax rate for corporations during the Trump presidency.

The Ukrainian experiment with democracy has not always been smooth sailing either. The United States ambassador to Ukraine testified at Trump’s impeachment trial. Rumors of corruption and malfeasance were probed by the house committee. Evidence of wrongdoing by both American and Ukrainian operators was investigated.

The Russian invasion has suddenly shifted the focus from what is wrong with America and Ukraine to what is it we hope for in our countries. In America, I hope authenticity and truthfulness can return to American leadership. Saying things that are not true for political benefit is a horrible practice. And it is widespread. Citing examples is easy and depressing and seems pointless. In America, I hope rational truth tellers get elected to public office.

Ukrainians want their country and their lives back. Sure, they had made mistakes with their new democracy, but they deserve the right to fix those mistakes and learn from them, just like we do here in the United States.

Here in North Dakota a blizzard hit during Easter week. Where I live in the Missouri River valley, we got about 20 inches of snow and I struggled to get dug out, feed and water my chickens and get fuel for my loader tractor. On Easter Sunday, in church, we sang a song about a green blade of grain. I grew up on a farm and during those real tough winters when we were short on cash it must have been tempting for my dad to sell his seed grain he was keeping for spring. He never did — he always believed in next year. A green blade of grain is a resurrection of something that looked dead coming to new life.

The farmers in Ukraine are now planting wheat. Let us pray that hope and peace will grow with it.

Bill Patrie has been recognized for his work as a cooperative developer by the National Farmers Union, the Association of Cooperative Educators and the National Cooperative Business Association.

