Speaking out: Spending more not enough to create change

When I was living in Grand Forks, I found a letter to the student newspaper from the 1930s describing how much it cost to go on a date. Dinner cost $1.75 — about $30 in today’s dollars. That doesn’t seem too bad for a budget-conscious and hopelessly romantic college student. It was unclear how successful the date was.

The same student today could spend about the same amount of money for dinner. If only we could say the same thing about their college tuition. From the 1980s alone, the cost of higher education has more than doubled in today's dollars.

This sort of extraordinary price increase isn’t limited to higher education. Inflation has been a frequent topic of conversation over the past year, including in this column. But for some parts of our economy, there are price increases that have far out exceeded the average rate of inflation for decades.

Health care costs have also continued to soar over the past several decades, eating into families’ budgets. And just because the direct cost isn’t always seen by consumers doesn’t mean it isn’t there. Higher health insurance premiums raise costs for employers who might otherwise have had more room to give raises.

The state of North Dakota studied the issue of rising health care costs in depth last year. Little action was taken on the recommendations.

Higher education and health care are two huge parts of any budget. But when these issues are debated, the focus is often on the total dollar amounts, not how efficiently they are being used or how they are shaping outcomes.

Student loan debts are an important topic, but so are the reasons why the costs of higher education are so high in the first place. To address one without the other is like saying you’re going to pull weeds from the yard but then just mowing over the dandelion heads. They always grow back.

It’s the same with health care. Health outcomes have been stagnant in the U.S. despite spending more money on it per person than every other developed country. More spending without other changes won’t improve results — it just shifts who’s paying for it.

Beware anybody who prescribes a simple answer to these problems, whether it’s just cutting regulation or increasing spending. They require nuance well beyond the space on this page. But when you look at who is coming out ahead in these sectors, it’s not consumers.

Innovation can often be the answer to some of these problems. College tuition rose less than inflation this past year for the first time in decades. Many observers attribute this to better use of online learning tools.

The pandemic has highlighted some ways to lower costs and improve outcomes for consumers and health care providers. Home and community-based care for the elderly and disabled provides services to people where they live. This is often what most people prefer, and it can be more cost effective. North Dakota has made strides to strengthen those services over the past several years.

When talking about important services in our economy, just spending more isn't enough. Innovation and efficiency are essential. These services are how we educate the next generation, care for each other and build an economy that provides opportunity for everyone. The stakes are too high to not be taken seriously.

After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.

