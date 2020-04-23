Speaking out: Sometimes a mask is just a mask

Recently, I saw a photo posted online of someone in their car wearing a mask, and the person who posted captioned it, “Why?” That was my question, too. Why? Why post the picture in the first place?
I think it is an attempt to feel a little comfort, for both people -- the person in the car wearing a mask and the person who needed to take the picture. Granted, the act of wearing a mask in public has been a hotly debated topic, but we’ll leave that for another day.
The person with the mask feels comforted by the extra protection from getting infected by a deadly virus. And/or there could be a passenger that is at risk.
The person who took the picture needed comfort, also. Not just to take the picture but to post it so others could see what they saw as something out of the normal realm of logic (but still not knowing the driver’s whole story).
During times of stress, it is normal for people to want to feel normal again. I played music for a fundraiser online a few weeks ago with URL Radio and it was nice to help in some way, even though the online social distancing format felt odd. Enter Mylo Hatzenbuhler! Suddenly for me the world stopped, and I enjoyed a moment of comedy -- and clarity. If this comic can find humor in this situation, maybe we need to relax a little and refocus on what is important.
Here are the facts: A virus is infecting and killing people in our country and other countries all around the world. It is not your usual cold or flu virus, and it does need to be taken seriously. Everyone is affected by this because of the shutdown of nonessential businesses, and yes, this is hard for us on many different levels.
My point is to listen to the facts and be aware of what is going on, but also use some logic and understanding. There are a lot of statistics and all those graphs might be confusing, or for people like me, offering comfort.
In closing, for the next many months you may see people with masks on in public and when your kids ask why, tell them it makes them feel comfortable until the pandemic passes. Just as importantly, they are protecting themselves from catching or spreading viruses, especially to the people they love and people you love. Something to consider the next time you ask, “Why?”
The occasional musician, songwriter, comedian and traveler, Robert Dixon lives in Bismarck with his wife and has four grown children.
