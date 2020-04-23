Speaking out: Sometimes a mask is just a mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Recently, I saw a photo posted online of someone in their car wearing a mask, and the person who posted captioned it, “Why?” That was my question, too. Why? Why post the picture in the first place?

I think it is an attempt to feel a little comfort, for both people -- the person in the car wearing a mask and the person who needed to take the picture. Granted, the act of wearing a mask in public has been a hotly debated topic, but we’ll leave that for another day.

The person with the mask feels comforted by the extra protection from getting infected by a deadly virus. And/or there could be a passenger that is at risk.

The person who took the picture needed comfort, also. Not just to take the picture but to post it so others could see what they saw as something out of the normal realm of logic (but still not knowing the driver’s whole story).

During times of stress, it is normal for people to want to feel normal again. I played music for a fundraiser online a few weeks ago with URL Radio and it was nice to help in some way, even though the online social distancing format felt odd. Enter Mylo Hatzenbuhler! Suddenly for me the world stopped, and I enjoyed a moment of comedy -- and clarity. If this comic can find humor in this situation, maybe we need to relax a little and refocus on what is important.