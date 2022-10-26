Speaking out: Some election predictions for your consideration

This election year has been full of twists and turns. From so much uncertainty about which ballot measures we would vote on, to two U.S. congressional races that both began as three-way competitions, this has not been a dull year. Today I’ll share my predictions for the U.S. Senate race, the U.S. House race and both statewide initiated measures.

The U.S. Senate race is an unusually serious three-way competition for the highest office on our ballots. While third-party or independent candidates are not unusual in North Dakota, they don’t often receive much attention. Sen. John Hoeven may not be threatened by one opponent alone, but with two opponents with highly dedicated bases, the established NDGOP incumbent should garner fewer votes than he tends to in more ordinary elections.

While I predict that Hoeven will win, the performances of both conservative independent Rick Becker and Katrina Christiansen of the Democratic-NPL will feel like wins to their constituencies. Becker has a longstanding following while Christiansen is newer to the political scene, but she has inspired the excitement that North Dakota Democrats have needed. Ultimately, both Becker and Christiansen have successfully mobilized their bases, and it should show on election night.

The U.S. House race has been especially intriguing with the entry of moderate independent Cara Mund. What began as a three-way race between NDGOP incumbent Rep. Kelly Armstrong, Democratic-NPL candidate Mark Haugen and Mund soon became a two-way competition between Armstrong and Mund after Haugen dropped out of the race following Mund's entry.

The Mund campaign has been a delight for diverse groups of pro-choice feminists. A Miss America titleholder and Harvard Law graduate with distinction, Mund is an interesting candidate who has received plenty of attention. While I predict that Kelly Armstrong will win, Mund’s campaign will shave away some of Armstrong’s typical vote share.

Although Christiansen, Becker and Mund all are unlikely to win, their supporters will not be dejected on election night. Every percentage point they earn will be celebrated as a challenge to the Republican establishment from the left, right and center.

When it comes to the two statewide measures on our ballots, I predict that both will receive enough "Yes" votes to prevail. I predict that Measure 1, which enacts term limits for North Dakota’s governor and state legislators, will win by a larger margin than Measure 2, the marijuana legalization measure. I initially felt that Measure 2 would be too close to call, but with so many endorsements and much less opposition than past cannabis legalization efforts, I’m comfortable with predicting that Measure 2 will narrowly pass.

Despite their apparent unpopularity among various political elites, term limits remain popular among rank-and-file voters. In my view, the turmoil surrounding the legitimacy of Measure 1’s signature-gathering process has prevented us from having the most meaningful public debate we could about the specifics of the measure. When it seemed that the measure wouldn’t make it to our ballots, public discussion about term limits stagnated. I find this disappointing, as I see debates surrounding North Dakota’s ballot measures as genuine civic education.

Term limits for political officeholders is a complex issue in which the nuances are important. I suspect we’ll learn all about the consequences of Measure 1, but not until it passes and shakes up the North Dakota Legislature in ways we’ve seldom seen. And with or without the passage of term limits, we’re entering a phase of North Dakota history in which freshman legislators will be much more prevalent.