Speaking out: Solutions searching for problems

The legislative session came to an end last week, and most lawmakers have left Bismarck to return to their homes. While there were a lot of good bills that came out of the Capitol, it is always amazing to me the amount of proposals that appear to be solutions in search of problems.
One would think with the rush to try to ban transgender youth from playing high school sports that it was actually occurring in North Dakota and schools have no way to navigate the issue, but there haven’t been, and they do.
It’s the same concept with a resolution opposing the supposed threat of migrant children from the border being moved into our communities, despite both the federal and state government saying it wasn’t happening.
The governor and Health Department can no longer issue mask mandates, thanks to House Bill 1323. The state has not had a mandate for months, and when we did, North Dakota’s COVID precautions were some of the most light-touch in the nation.
There is a difference between being proactive and being performative. To the extent these debates are important, these proposals don’t seem to really be focused on the underlying issues anyway. They are good mostly for scoring political points at the expense of meaningful dialogue and action.
But despite some strange headlines, there were many important pieces of legislation signed into law this session. For voters of my generation, the measure to establish the Legacy Fund -- a savings fund for oil tax revenue -- in 2010 was likely on one of the first ballots they cast, and the Legislature made strides this session to put it to use for the betterment of our state.
An increased portion of the Legacy Fund principal will be dedicated specifically for investment in North Dakota, providing capital to projects in the state. The state will take advantage of historically low interest rates to issue bonds to pay for important infrastructure projects. “Streams” of the fund’s income will be used to pay for these bonds without raising taxes, with the potential for other income to be used for tax relief and investment in research.
There is still work to be done, but these policies are concrete examples of steps taken to better our state, and they stand out in contrast to bills that garnered headlines but did little to address substantial issues. There seems to be a divide between proposals that are designed to solve problems and those that create and exaggerate them.
It’s a good thing to debate “hot-button” issues; these can’t simply be ignored. In some ways, these arguments reflect some of the deeper questions we have to navigate as a state and a society: What do we understand as truth about gender? What responsibility do we have to protect our neighbor’s health? But when we have these discussions, I’d prefer they be based in reality.
There are plenty of real issues and hard conversations to focus on to improve our communities. Our state has had historic growth over the past decade, and I have no doubt in our ability to succeed in the future. In North Dakota, we should be asking ourselves: What do we want our legacy to be?
After leaving for a few years to work on Capitol Hill and study economics at the University of North Dakota, Sean Cleary now lives with his wife in his hometown of Bismarck.