Speaking out: Solutions searching for problems

The legislative session came to an end last week, and most lawmakers have left Bismarck to return to their homes. While there were a lot of good bills that came out of the Capitol, it is always amazing to me the amount of proposals that appear to be solutions in search of problems.

One would think with the rush to try to ban transgender youth from playing high school sports that it was actually occurring in North Dakota and schools have no way to navigate the issue, but there haven’t been, and they do.

It’s the same concept with a resolution opposing the supposed threat of migrant children from the border being moved into our communities, despite both the federal and state government saying it wasn’t happening.

The governor and Health Department can no longer issue mask mandates, thanks to House Bill 1323. The state has not had a mandate for months, and when we did, North Dakota’s COVID precautions were some of the most light-touch in the nation.

There is a difference between being proactive and being performative. To the extent these debates are important, these proposals don’t seem to really be focused on the underlying issues anyway. They are good mostly for scoring political points at the expense of meaningful dialogue and action.