Speaking out: Six mistakes, or seven, might just as well be eight

Earlier this month we finally got a chance to meet grandchild number seven.
His Nana and I had our picture taken with him and his big sister, and like proud grandparents everywhere there was an urge to share the pride and joy. So I posted the picture to Facebook.
Looking back at Facebook, I noticed that it had been exactly two months since my last post, when I shared a Poynter story about how the pandemic has affected newspapers, including several in North Dakota.
To state the obvious, I’m not a big fan of social media.
Facebook is great for sharing pictures of grandchildren, scenes from a vacation and tributes on milestone occasions. And I occasionally look at my Twitter feed because my contacts sometimes share links to articles that otherwise may have been missed.
Those are social media applications that are useful, entertaining and interesting.
They are far outnumbered, though, by the unavoidable posts that are useless, distasteful or worse.
Especially annoying, and sometimes destructive, are the posts that contain unverified and often false information. There is a tendency to share information that is not verified and often contains but a nub – sometimes less – of truth.
We read something that really resonates and want our Facebook friends or those in our Twitterverse to be enlightened, so we pass it on without first checking to see if it’s true, false, or somewhere in between.
I get how it happens, especially since I recently almost did it myself.
A friend had shared a Tweet quoting the writing of the famous Roman scholar and philosopher Cicero.
Titled “Six mistakes mankind keeps making century after century,” it contains principles that many of us would believe contribute to the divisions that grip our country:
- Believing that personal gain is made by crushing others.
- Worrying about things that cannot be changed or corrected.
- Insisting that a thing is impossible because we cannot accomplish it.
- Refusing to set aside trivial preferences.
- Neglecting development and refinement of the mind.
- Attempting to compel others to believe and live as we do.
Almost by accident it became clear that Cicero’s profound observations needed to be verified before posting them.
Because they are not Cicero’s.
Turns out the “six mistakes” are actually part of Bernard Meador’s 1914 book “The Seven Mistakes of Life.”
A little internet research reveals that sometime in the 1940s, for whatever reason, some people started attributing the “six mistakes” to Cicero.
The sentiment of the information is no less viable because it was written by someone with less fame and stature, and it may very well have been flattering to the much less-known Meador to be mistaken for someone like Cicero.
But fact is fact; fiction is fiction.
The snafu likely started with one person mistakenly attributing Meador’s work to Cicero, and someone else repeating the mistake, and someone else sharing it, and so on, and so on. Over the course of several years, the writing became known as Cicero’s.
These days, such mistakes spread in minutes and hours, rather than months and years. Because of the nature of social media, they might even “go viral” overnight, spreading faster than juicy gossip on a party line.
You’ve got to wonder, though, if Meador would have been upset that the seventh mistake from his book was deleted by whoever started the inaccurate attribution of the “six mistakes” to Cicero.
Perhaps they felt “The failure to establish the habit of saving money” was not worthy of Cicero’s wisdom.
Then again, it’s easy to suspect that either Cicero or Meador would have added an eighth mistake if the book were written today: “The failure to verify before posting.”
Steve Andrist, Bismarck, is former executive director of the North Dakota Newspaper Association.