Speaking out: Six mistakes, or seven, might just as well be eight

Earlier this month we finally got a chance to meet grandchild number seven.

His Nana and I had our picture taken with him and his big sister, and like proud grandparents everywhere there was an urge to share the pride and joy. So I posted the picture to Facebook.

Looking back at Facebook, I noticed that it had been exactly two months since my last post, when I shared a Poynter story about how the pandemic has affected newspapers, including several in North Dakota.

To state the obvious, I’m not a big fan of social media.

Facebook is great for sharing pictures of grandchildren, scenes from a vacation and tributes on milestone occasions. And I occasionally look at my Twitter feed because my contacts sometimes share links to articles that otherwise may have been missed.

Those are social media applications that are useful, entertaining and interesting.

They are far outnumbered, though, by the unavoidable posts that are useless, distasteful or worse.

Especially annoying, and sometimes destructive, are the posts that contain unverified and often false information. There is a tendency to share information that is not verified and often contains but a nub – sometimes less – of truth.