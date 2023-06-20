I was recently asked by an aspiring young therapist what has surprised me most about professional work as a psychologist in all my years of practice. Instantly, I felt certain about my answer and could hear the words of “Mother Theresa,” now Saint Theresa of Calcutta, flood my mind: “Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” Without a doubt, the consistent and ubiquitous tendency of people of all ages and walks of life to crave and expect simple, direct solutions to complex problems, often in the form of one or two large steps, continues to surprise me today. Just this week, I was asked to lead a presentation and a workshop related to stress and burnout at work, which by nature is a multifaceted, broad topic. As I conducted brief market research on current popular books, podcasts, and articles on the topic to see what my audience may have come across, I became annoyed and inevitably angry by the large volume of purported professionals who claim to have a three-step, easy-to-implement solution to this complex problem. Reading through popular literature, I shouldn’t be surprised by how many people walk into my office expecting me to also provide such a plan.

Addressing major mental and social health phenomena like increasing rates of stress and burnout in the workplace and what to do to prevent another “Great Resignation of 2022,” where 4 million Americans per month decided to leave their jobs, deserves honest discourse. A brief deep dive into the actual research literature in this area provides a wellspring of information on the topic that ends up being anything but simple. Global positive change around an issue as broad as stress and burnout in the workplace is almost never achieved by setting a singular goal related to one large modification. Lasting change occurs when a person is willing to adapt or improve in numerous small ways that together make a life-changing impact. The world’s leading expert on the topic of workplace burnout, Dr. Christina Maslach, refuses to oversimplify her work, despite the current perfect timing for a hopeful and easily sellable promise of a quick and easy solution for business leaders and employees to implement. Rather, she continually takes the time to speak and write about six themes that her decades of research have shown to be at the heart of the matter, including a person’s actual workload; sense of control at work; social, financial, and intrinsic rewards experienced in a work position; sense of community at work; perceptions of fairness in one’s role; and whether work tasks are connected to core values. Furthermore, you’ll never hear Dr. Maslach highlight one universal step that must be taken in each category to prevent or heal from burnout. Rather, she honestly and accurately teaches that when work and the person completing that work are a good fit, burnout is nearly nonexistent. When they’re not a good fit, there are numerous ways to improve that fit by making a variety of changes in any or all these six areas. Perhaps that involves improving personal coping, which can involve a hundred baby steps ranging from improving eating and exercise habits to developing a habit of deep breathing, mindfulness or prayer. Perhaps it involves getting better with prioritizing or delegating tasks, creating space in the schedule for more meaningful or fun social interactions at work, or reconnecting to how your work is contributing to the world. Each person’s journey to health and happiness will look different, and there’s no shame in acknowledging that it’s often an overwhelming, elaborate path. For those struggling, don’t lose hope. Lasting change is possible. Health and happiness do exist when we embrace the messy, slow, and genuine road to get there.